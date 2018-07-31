English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Doping: Javelin thrower Amit Kumar tests positive, provisionally suspended

Posted By: PTI
Javelin thrower Amit Kumar (Image: Facebook)
Javelin thrower Amit Kumar (Image: Facebook)

New Delhi, July 31: Talented javelin thrower Amit Kumar, who had won a bronze medal at the recent National Inter-State Athletics Championships, has tested positive for a banned substance during an exposure trip to Finland last month.

While Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has remained tight lipped about the developments, sources close to the athlete confirmed that Amit has been handed provisional suspension.

Amit, who had won a silver at the Federation Cup before the bronze at Inter State Meet, could not make it to the Asian Games team as he fell short of the 81m mark. It is learnt that Amit was tested in Finland during the exposure trip in June. The tests were conducted by Finland's anti doping agency on the directions of the Athletes' Integrity Unit (AIU) of the IAAF.

While filling up the Dope Control form, Amit did not mention about a supplement he had consumed before landing in Finland. He tested positive for excessive levels of testosterone, that was present in that particular supplement.

A source close to the athlete said that had Amit mentioned about the supplement in his form, there was a chance of getting relief but he did not mention it because at that particular time, he was not consuming it. Little did he know that the supplement's composition had prohibited substance.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs England, Ist Test Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 19:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue