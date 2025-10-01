Chris Wilder Sent Off After Kicking Ball At Fan In Sheffield United's 2-1 Loss To Southampton

Double Champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai Ready To Unify Strawweight Kickboxing Title Against Jonathan Di Bella At ONE Fight Night 36 By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 13:22 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is prepared to settle his rivalry with interim titleholder Jonathan Di Bella when they clash in a ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship unification bout at ONE Fight Night 36.

The main event will broadcast live on 4 October in Bangkok, Thailand, featuring two elite strikers eager to determine who is the undisputed strawweight kickboxing king in what promises to be an explosive five-round war.

The 30-year-old Thai two-sport ONE World Champion boasts an incredible 344 career victories and a 7-1 ONE record. In February 2025, Prajanchai defended his Muay Thai crown against Ellis Badr Barboza, winning by TKO in the fourth round.

Prajanchai acknowledges his rival's dangerous speed and quickness but believes his

extensive Muay Thai experience gives him the edge, though he respects Di Bella's kickboxing prowess in their previous encounter.

"Over the past one or two years, Di Bella has been a challenge for me. He was tough because of his speed and quickness. But my Muay Thai experience helped me a lot," Prajanchai said.

"The rules I'm used to are in Muay Thai. In Muay Thai, I don't think he's the best, but in kickboxing, he is. I'm saying this because I'm not a kickboxer, but I'm trying to learn everything I can about it."

The 29-year-old Italian-Canadian Di Bella is riding a two-fight win streak but lost to Prajanchai in June 2024 when they fought for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title via unanimous decision, making this rematch even more significant.

The Thai has been training relentlessly since his last title defense, working with foreign training partners and sharpening all aspects of his striking game to ensure he's prepared for Di Bella's kickboxing style.

"After I defended my belt against Ellis Barboza, I've been training non-stop. I've been training with foreigners, and I just keep training Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing," Prajanchai revealed.

"I want to trade with him. Whether it's punches or anything else. My body feels like it can fight for 12 or 15 rounds right now. Five rounds is not enough. I want to end this fight quickly, either you or me. Let's settle it."