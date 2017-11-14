French downhill skier Poisson dies following training accident

Paris, November 14: French downhill skier David Poisson has died at the age of 35 following an accident in a downhill training run in Canada on Monday.

Poisson, a bronze medallist at the 2013 World Championships, passed away after a crash in the resort of Nakiska.

A French Skiing Federation press release said: "David Poisson, 35, member of the French Alpine Ski Team, World Championship medallist in 2013, died accidentally following a fall during training at the Canadian Nakiska station.

"Devastated by this news, Michel Vion, president, Fabien Saguez, national technical director, and all of the sports and administrative staff of the federation join the pain of his loved ones in these particularly difficult times."

The FIS, skiing's world governing body, released a statement saying: "FIS extends its sincerest condolences to the team-mates, friends and loved ones of David Poisson, 35, a member of the French Alpine Ski Team who died accidentally on 13 November after a fall during downhill training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska.

"Poisson was a respected and accomplished athlete on the World Cup tour ever since his debut in 2004. He was a bronze medallist in downhill at the 2013 World Championships and a podium finisher at the Santa Caterina World Cup downhill in 2015."

Poisson was preparing for the upcoming FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup races in Lake Louise and Beaver Creek.

