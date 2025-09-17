More sports DP World India Championship: Golfing Giants Hovland & Lowry Join Rory McIlroy for $4M Tournament in Delhi The DP World India Championship in Delhi from 16-19 October features Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Shane Lowry. This landmark event offers a $4 million prize fund and showcases India's growing prominence in professional golf. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 23:58 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sep 17: Rory McIlroy will be joined by Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry at the DP World India Championship in Delhi. This prestigious event, scheduled from 16-19 October at the Delhi Golf Club, features a $4 million prize fund, the largest for a DP World Tour event in India. The tournament also includes top players like Tommy Fleetwood and local favourite Shubhankar Sharma.

The championship is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), marking a significant moment for professional golf in India. It follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, positioning India as a key destination for world golf. With four Ryder Cup stars confirmed, along with homegrown hero Sharma, it promises to be a standout event this season.

Shane Lowry, who won the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019, will make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance next week. Team Europe aims to defend their trophy won in Rome two years ago. Lowry expressed excitement about returning to Delhi for the first time since the 2010 Avantha Masters, saying: "Having the opportunity to play in front of golf fans all over the world is one of the best parts of my job, so I'm really looking forward to going back to Delhi for the first edition of the DP World India Championship."

Viktor Hovland, known for being Norway's first player to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, recently claimed his 11th worldwide title at Florida's Valspar Championship. He will join Lowry in making a third appearance for Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup. Hovland shared his enthusiasm: "I've heard a lot about Delhi as a city and I'm excited to tee it up in India for the first time at such a historic golf course. It's shaping up to be a great event, and I'm looking forward to everything about the experience."

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer at DP World, highlighted their dedication to India as a strategic market. He stated: "The DP World India Championship highlights our enduring commitment to India—a strategic and priority market for DP World. We see huge potential for golf in the region, and this tournament is a key step in our long-term vision to support and grow the game. We're proud to be welcoming more top talent to an already world-class line-up at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of golf."

The tournament complements DP World's broader sporting initiatives in India. These include partnerships with Delhi Capitals and grassroots programmes like Second Life Container initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign aimed at growing golf accessibility.

Tournament's Role in Global Golf

The DP World India Championship is part of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai. It builds towards season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs culminating in November's DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.