Driver woes for Chandigarh pro Sujjan Singh

Bengaluru, November 15: Currently placed 21st on the PGTI Order of the Merit list, it is safe to say that Chandigarh golfer Sujjan Singh has had an up and down season. On Wednesday Sujjan kicked off the week on a positive note as the 37-year-old played a promising opening round at the inaugural Bengaluru Open Golf Championship at the Karnataka Golf Association on Wednesday.

Sujjan, who finished in the 68th position last week in Manila, turned in a card of six-under-66 to grab a share of the lead along with four others on the opening day in Bengaluru. But what is more commendable is that the Chandigarh pro did so under testing conditions.

Trouble with one’s luggage at the airport is not an uncommon phenomenon. But has anyone wondered what goes through a sportsman when his equipment is hampered with. Returning after a disappointing outing in Manila, Sujjan’s worries were not over.

The 37-year-old landed in Bengaluru only to be handed over a broken driver. Not the ideal of situations when you’re about to start a tournament! But that’s what happens in transit sometimes. A gamble we have to deal with. With a broken driver in hand, the week didn’t hold much promise for the pro. But as they say keep your spirits up and you may overcome anything.

Well that’s what happened with the pro who has four top-10 finishes from the nine events he has played on the home tour. Having assembled a driver for the event, Sujjan made do with what he had as he kicked off the event on the right foot. But mind you, the golfer was down with fever as well but that did not seem to hamper his game on the day,

Sujjan, the only one amongst the leaders to turn in a blemish-free card, said, “I hit a lot of good shots and good putts. My expectation was low as on Monday night my driver broke. I was returning from Philippines and my driver broke in transit.

“I’m using a different driver, and I wasn’t sure heading into this tournament. It’s not a new driver but a more or less assembled one for this tournament. I used the driver only on the 1st, 5th, 7th, 17th and 18th hole. I think my game is getting better. I played well today and I want to play well in these last few tournaments of the season.”

Also talking about the clustered leader-group, Sujjan added, “So many six-under shows today shows how good the course is playing.”

Despite all the troubles the Chandigarh golfer is happy with the way his game has been turning out. “The year is getting better, though the last few weeks I’ve had a little trouble. In Delhi, Philippines, my shots didn’t work out. Today I converted most of my chances.

“I played well today and I’m working to play well in the last few tournaments of the season. I haven’t converted much on the Asian tour. Yes I have made a few cuts but now I need a few top-five finishes. But even if I don’t I’m happy with how my game is progressing,” said Singh, who is currently ranked 112 on the Asian tour, having played twelve tournaments.