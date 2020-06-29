English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Johnson proud to be among greats after extending streak

By Dejan Kalinic

Connecticut, June 29: Dustin Johnson was proud to continue his winning record on the PGA Tour with his Travelers Championship victory.

Johnson secured his 21st PGA Tour win with a one-stroke victory on Sunday (June 28), the former world number one extending his streak to 13 consecutive seasons with at least one title.

Only Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer (17), Billy Casper (16) and Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods (14) have had longer streaks.

Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, said he was happy to be alongside the all-time greats.

"Any time you're mentioned with those guys, with Tiger, Jack, I think Arnie, you've got to feel good about that because they're the best that's ever played this game," the American told a news conference.

"Any time your name is mentioned in the same sentence with them, I'm very happy."

Johnson said he was proud of his consistency on the PGA Tour, although his U.S. Open success remains a highlight.

"I'm proud of all of them, obviously. But I mean, winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont is my biggest win for sure," he said.

"But winning 13 years straight on the Tour is a pretty big accomplishment. You know, they're pretty close with what I'm most proud of."

More DUSTIN JOHNSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ESP 0 - 1 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue