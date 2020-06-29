Johnson proud to be among greats after extending streak

Johnson secured his 21st PGA Tour win with a one-stroke victory on Sunday (June 28), the former world number one extending his streak to 13 consecutive seasons with at least one title.

Only Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer (17), Billy Casper (16) and Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods (14) have had longer streaks.

Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, said he was happy to be alongside the all-time greats.

"Any time you're mentioned with those guys, with Tiger, Jack, I think Arnie, you've got to feel good about that because they're the best that's ever played this game," the American told a news conference.

"Any time your name is mentioned in the same sentence with them, I'm very happy."

Win No. 21 for @DJohnsonPGA! A victory @TravelersChamp gives him at least one win in 13 consecutive seasons. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/fb5oV9waOa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2020

Johnson said he was proud of his consistency on the PGA Tour, although his U.S. Open success remains a highlight.

"I'm proud of all of them, obviously. But I mean, winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont is my biggest win for sure," he said.

"But winning 13 years straight on the Tour is a pretty big accomplishment. You know, they're pretty close with what I'm most proud of."