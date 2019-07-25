English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hearn: Whyte and Rivas were cleared to fight

By Opta
Whyte and Rivas in action

London, July 25: Eddie Hearn claimed Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were both cleared to fight amid a report the Brit tested positive for a banned substance before the bout.

Whyte claimed the WBC interim heavyweight title with a unanimous-decision win over Rivas in London on Saturday (July 20).

But Boxing Scene reported on Wednesday that Whyte had "tested positive for one or more banned substances" prior to the fight, which was allowed to proceed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Hearn, Whyte's promoter, did not say if the 31-year-old had tested positive, but confirmed he was cleared to fight.

"Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) and UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) testing for their bout," Hearn wrote on Twitter.

"Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC."

Whyte claimed a dominant win over Rivas, with two judges scoring it 115-112 in his favour and a third 116-111.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing dillian whyte wbc
Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue