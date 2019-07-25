Hearn: Whyte and Rivas were cleared to fight

Whyte claimed the WBC interim heavyweight title with a unanimous-decision win over Rivas in London on Saturday (July 20).

But Boxing Scene reported on Wednesday that Whyte had "tested positive for one or more banned substances" prior to the fight, which was allowed to proceed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Hearn, Whyte's promoter, did not say if the 31-year-old had tested positive, but confirmed he was cleared to fight.

"Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) and UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) testing for their bout," Hearn wrote on Twitter.

"Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC."

Whyte claimed a dominant win over Rivas, with two judges scoring it 115-112 in his favour and a third 116-111.