More sports Edgecombe Seeks To Emulate LeBron James After Breaking NBA Debut Record V.J. Edgecombe made a stunning NBA debut with 34 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, surpassing records held by legends like LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain. He expresses his desire for longevity in the league, inspired by James' two-decade career. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

V.J. Edgecombe made a remarkable NBA debut, aiming to emulate LeBron James' career longevity. The Philadelphia 76ers rookie broke a 22-year-old record held by the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Edgecombe scored 34 points, leading the Sixers to a narrow 117-116 victory over the Boston Celtics. His performance set a new record for most points by an NBA debutant since Wilt Chamberlain's 43 points in 1959.Edgecombe's impressive start also surpassed Allen Iverson's franchise debut record of 30 points for the Sixers, set in 1996. He shot 13-of-26 from the field, including five successful three-pointers. Additionally, he contributed seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. In the first quarter alone, he scored 14 points, breaking LeBron James' previous record for most points in an opening period by a debutant.

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

After the game, Edgecombe expressed his joy at being compared to basketball legends. "I worked every day, and all my life, for moments like this. This is my dream," Edgecombe said. "I prayed for this. I always prayed to make it to the NBA and to stay in the NBA. Man, yeah, that was crazy. That surpassed my expectations, to be honest."Edgecombe hopes to match LeBron James' career span of over two decades. "It feels good to have my name mentioned with LeBron," he stated. "It's amazing. But for me, it's about longevity." His debut ranks as the third-highest scoring in NBA history, behind only Chamberlain and Frank Selvy's 35-point game for Milwaukee Hawks against Boston in 1954.Philadelphia's head coach Nick Nurse praised Edgecombe's maturity and performance: "That's an amazing first-game performance. It really is. That's a neat list to get on." The Sixers will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday as they continue their season.Edgecombe's debut has already left a significant mark on NBA history books and set high expectations for his future career with the Philadelphia team.