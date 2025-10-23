Edgecombe Seeks To Emulate LeBron James After Breaking NBA Debut Record

V.J. Edgecombe made a remarkable NBA debut, aiming to emulate LeBron James' career longevity. The Philadelphia 76ers rookie broke a 22-year-old record held by the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Edgecombe scored 34 points, leading the Sixers to a narrow 117-116 victory over the Boston Celtics. His performance set a new record for most points by an NBA debutant since Wilt Chamberlain's 43 points in 1959.Edgecombe's impressive start also surpassed Allen Iverson's franchise debut record of 30 points for the Sixers, set in 1996. He shot 13-of-26 from the field, including five successful three-pointers. Additionally, he contributed seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. In the first quarter alone, he scored 14 points, breaking LeBron James' previous record for most points in an opening period by a debutant.