Eduard Folayang aims for successful homecoming at ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin

"Landslide" returns to MMA against Brazil's Edson Marques at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on December 3, and he admits that he was desperate to be a part of ONE Championship's return to his native land.

"All I wanted to do is compete again and join this card. It didn't matter who I faced. Actually, I was waiting for [Yoshihiro] Akiyama, but I think he turned down the offer to fight me," Folayang said.

"I'm grateful because I was able to [get on the card], and of course, the event will be in the Philippines for the first time in three years, so I'm super excited. I'm looking forward to performing in front of my home crowd."

Awaiting The Team Lakay icon in the Circle is hard-hitting striker Marques, who is fresh off his maiden ONE victory over Kim Kyung Lock in June.

Folayang feels that "Panico's" preference to keep the fight on the feet will suit him as he looks to snap a four-fight skid in the all-encompassing sport and score a highlight-reel finish.

"'[Marques] is also a striker. He comes from a Muay Thai background, and that's good for me because that will bring me closer to where I truly want to be - back to the winning track," he said.

"Looking at his previous fights, [Raimond Magomedaliev] tagged him with a right punch before [Hiroyuki Tetsuka] finished him with a left. Then he beat [Kim Kyung Lock], a striker, via decision. So I truly expect this fight to be settled on the feet.

"Expect a fantastic performance from me. I'm looking for a KO."

Folayang is back in MMA after a foray into the striking arts that saw him defeat Australian Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr at ONE X back in March.

The 39-year-old veteran took a lot from his match against the striking legend, and he feels it will show against Marques.

"I'm really grateful that I faced John Wayne Parr the last time out. It was an all-striking battle, and it helped me a lot. I think it only further motivates me to do better and be more confident for this fight, should it stay on the feet," he said.

"From that fight, my confidence grew a lot. I felt like my striking capabilities could be so much better as I was able to hang with John Wayne Parr. The fact that I stood toe-to-toe with him means I'm world-class. That's a huge confidence booster."

