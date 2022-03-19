Eight and still counting! Pankaj Advani lifts 8th Asian billiards crown

For the records, this is the ace Indian cueist's 24th international title and eight Asian crown.

In the ACBS final held at the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation's (QBSF) main facility at Al Mumtazah on Saturday, Advani was in a class of his own.

Against Sitwala, a two-time Asian billiards champion, Advani won the first frame before following it up with a smooth century break to extend the lead to 2-0. In the third frame, Advani opened up a 84-14 lead and went up three frames to nil and resorted to white pot at 87 and positioned it well for a red in-off the spot.

Sitwala fought back and pulled one back when his famed opponent missed a red early in the frame. He came up with a 82 break to reduce the lead. Advani won the fifth frame to establish a 4-1 lead and stormed ahead to take the sixth too. Sitwala capitalised on a miss by his countryman to take the seventh frame before Advani re-focussed to capture the eighth frame despite an impressive break by his opponent for a 6-2 triumph.

Earlier, Advani had held off the stiff challenge of Pauk Sa of Myanmar to secure a spot in the final at the Qatari capital. He managed a 5-4 win after his opponent fought back strongly to level the match at four frames each.

"This title means so much to me. We haven't played competitive billiards in almost three years. It was a bittersweet feeling to lift the trophy as I had to defeat my close friend Dhruv," said Pankaj.

"I'm very happy for him and would like to congratulate him on his excellent performance. The Asian Billiards is a tough event to win as it is played over the point (short format) and you never know who will come out on top! I can't believe I have won eight billiards titles," added the 36-year-old.

For Sitwala, it was his third appearance in the ASBC final and his first loss. Despite the loss in the summit loss, he was magnanimous in his praise for the winner.

"I was extremely delighted to win two hard-fought victories, both coming in the decider frames at crucial stages of the especially the semifinals against former world champion C Praput of Thailand. I'm happy that my best friend Pankaj won the Gold Medal," the 49-year-old said.

Losing semi-finalists -- former world champion Praput Chaithanasukan from Thailand and Pauk from Myanmar -- claimed bronze medals for their country.

ACBS President Mohamed Salem Al Nuaimi, QBSF President Mubarak Al Ramzani, Myanmar Cue Sports Federation chief Min Niang President awarded the winners at the QBSF Indoor Hall.

The victory helped Pankaj continue his winning run in Doha, which has always been a happy hunting ground for the Bengaluru-based cueist ever since he won the billiards gold at the 2006 Asian Games which was held at the same venue.