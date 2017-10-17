Embassy International Riding School takes pride in its prodigy Fouaad Mirza

Bengaluru, October 17: A product of the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS), Fouaad Mirza finished 1st and 2nd at the Asian Games CCI 1* Equestrian event, held in Montelibretti, Italy.

Fouaad astride Seigneur Medicott gave a winning performance, while he claimed the second place with his other horse, Cocky Locky, in his first attempt at the Asian Games Trials. The score posted by Fouaad bodes well for India, as it is within reach of the winning score posted at the last Asian Games.

The 25-year-old competes in Eventing, an Olympic Sport which is a combination of three disciplines of the Equestrian sport - Dressage, Cross country and Show Jumping - rides for the Equs India team, which is sponsored and nurtured by the Embassy Group.

In a press meet organized by Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) on Tuesday (October 17), the Chairman and MD of Embassy Grop, Jitu Virwani expressed his delight on Fouaad's achievement.

"It is an absolute privilege to have been able to support a fine rider like Fouaad Mirza, who has made us very proud," said Virwani.

Fouaad's unique performance in the event made him the first Indian rider to post a victory in Europe in recent times, and certainly the only rider from India to finish 1st and 2nd in the same event astride both his horses.

EIRS Director, Silva Storai was also thrilled with Fouaad's dedication and touts him to bring glory to India.

"We have seen Fouaad grow up in the saddle and he is a very hardworking and dedicated rider which is paramount to success coupled with an inherent talent and horsemanship," Storai said.

"The Asian Games is a coveted platform, wherein Mirza can make the nation proud and we wish him all the best."

The next trials will be in Le Pouget, France between the 11th and 16th November, 2017. Fouaad is currently based in Warendorf, Germany and being coached by Olympic-level equestrian rider Ms. Bettina Hoy.

EIRS has been working towards raising the Equestrian standards in India and provide a platform to riders to increase their fitness and confidence levels, with an aim to make riders internationally competitive in the Equestrian Sports.

Virwani added, "We believe in providing a comprehensive education in horsemanship and this is only possible with the right tutelage and riding facilities. We strive to encourage riders to achieve the highest standards in the Equestrian sport.

Virwani also added that there is enormous talent in our country and he would like the support from the Government to bring Equestrian Sports to the limelight.

"We look forward to more support from the Government to promote Equestrian sports, to tap into the limitless potential in our country," Virwani concluded.

The EIRS was founded in 1996 and they also organize Equestrian Premier League (EPL) every year and has produced several star performers since the league started back in 2009.

This year, top riders from across the country will showcase their mettle to make a mark and catapult themselves to the big league at the grand finale of 8th Edition of EPL to be held on 25th-26th November 2017.