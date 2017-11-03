El Shorbagy sets up all-Egyptian final with Momen in Qatar

Bengaluru/Doha, November 3: The Professional Squash Associaton (PSA) World Tour Qatar Classic tournament will witness another all-Egyptian final this time with Mohamed El Shorbagy taking on Tarek Momen.

El Shorbagy, who lost to Karim Abdel Gawad twelve months ago reached the final in Doha for the fourth consecutive time and is eyeing a hat-trick of titles following his victories in 2013 and 2015.

In the semifinal at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Thursday (November 2), El Shorbagy beat world No.1 Gregory Gaultier of France 14-12, 11-9, 11-1.

The world No.3 who showed little tiredness after a brutal five-game clash with compatriot Ali Farag in the quarterfinal and attacked with intensity to avenge his defeat to Gaultier at the Tournament of Champions in New York in January.

"I'm really happy to be back in the final here, it's where I won my first ever PSA World Tour trophy and to be back in my fourth consecutive final is an honour," said El Shorbagy.

Meanwhile, Momen defeated Germany's Simon Rosner 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 in the other last-four encounter to reach the first PSA World Tour final of his career.

"I'm really happy, I can't believe I'm in my first PSA World Tour final - it's amazing," said Momen after the 40-minute encounter.

Semifinal results

Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) bt Gregory Gaultier (FRA) 3-0: 14-12, 11-9, 11-1 (55m)

Tarek Momen (EGY) bt Simon Rosner (GER) 3-0: 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 (40m)