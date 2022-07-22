Eldhose Paul: First Indian Triple Jumper In World Athletics Championships Final -- All You Need To Know

India have had some very good long jumpers like Anju Bobby George, TC Yohannan, Reeth Abraham, Mercy Kuttan to the latest sensation M Sreeshankar over the years.

But the country never really had a triple jumper of their pedigree and now Eldhose Paul has taken a giant stride to be in that league.

So, who is Eldhose Paul? Let’s a take a quick peep at his profile.

Eldhose Paul is a 25-year-old athlete from Kerala. In fact, Paul had tried his hands at pole vault and cross country running before focusing on triple jump.

Eldhose began his journey from the famed Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, which is known as the cradle of athletics in Kerala. Once Eldhose came under the tutelage of veteran coach TP Ouseph his career received direction and skills began to bloom.

But there was also a story of disappointment in his career as he once was denied a sports scholarship in Kerala as the authorities believed there were better athletes than him.

But the triple-jumper did not lose his focus or belief as he continued to participate in the events across the country that now has reached Oregon for the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2022.

Irrespective of what happens in the World Championships final, Eldhose now can look forward to the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham with a realistic hope of standing on the podium, perhaps on top.

Eldhose Paul in final

In triple jump too, India had reasons to celebrate as Eldhose Paul reached the final with a jump of 16.68M. Paul qualified to the final as the 12th and last man.

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal jumped to a distance of 17.16M to top the qualifying rounds and enter the final.

However, this is not Eldhose’s best effort as he had covered a distance of 16.99 in April this year in the Federation Cup. The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker, failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively.