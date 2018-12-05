Kipchoge, Ibarguen named World Athletes of the Year

Kipchoge, 34, won the London and Berlin Marathons this year, including smashing the world record in Germany in September.

He was named the male World Athlete of the Year.

Ibarguen, already dominant in the triple jump, won that event and the long jump at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the Diamond League finals.

. @tripleCIbarguen 🇨🇴, the Queen of parallel jumps, wins the Female Athlete of the Year Award 2018



The Colombian completed a historic long jump / triple jump @Diamond_League and Continental Cup double-double, and ended the year with the triple jump world lead#AthleticsAwards pic.twitter.com/ytEtQtK1Ti — IAAF (@iaaforg) December 4, 2018

The female World Athlete of the Year was unbeaten in eight triple jump competitions this year.