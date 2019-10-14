Kipchoge among Male World Athlete of the Year nominees

The legendary Kenyan long-distance runner became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours in the Austrian capital on Saturday (October 12).

Marathon world-record holder and Olympic champion Kipchoge, 34, is among 11 nominees to be named the best male athlete of 2019 - an award he won last year.

New world 100 metres world champion Christian Coleman of the United States was also announced as a nominee on Monday (October 14) along with compatriot and 200m world champion Noah Lyles.

Steven Gardiner, unbeaten this year in the 400m, 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, 400m hurdles star Karsten Warholm, 800m world champion Donavan Brazier and Joshua Cheptegei - winner of the 10000m in Doha this month - are also contenders.

Triple jump king Christian Taylor, discus world champion Daniel Stahl and pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks have also been recognised for outstanding performances this year.

Nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, the Diamond League and in road and cross country events. pic.twitter.com/zjzK30bbIt — IAAF (@iaaforg) October 14, 2019