Equestrian Premier League 2019: URB's Pranay Khare wins highest category of show jumping in October

By
Pranay Khare astride Vanilla Sky - winner of 130 cms Show Jumping
Bengaluru, October 22: Pranay Khare of URB club won the highest category 130 cm of show jumping in October, Equestrian Premier League 2019 held at Embassy International Riding School on Sunday (October 21).

The EPL tournament has 3 categories - Children Category (80 cm Show Jumping and Pre-Novice Children Dressage), Junior Category (100 cm show Jumping and Pre-Novice Junior Dressage) and the Open category (130 cm show Jumping and Novice Dressage).

Geethika T from EIRS is leading in the Children category with 23 points. Tiyasha Vathul from CEC is leading in the Junior category with 31 points. Ashish Limaye from EIRS is leading in the Open Category with 45 points.

The 10th Edition of Equestrian Premier League (EPL) is gearing up for its grand finale. It will see some of the best riders and the finest horses compete to lay claim to the top spot on November 17, 2019 at Embassy International Riding School.

Speaking on the EPL tournament Ms. Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) said, "The EPL started with just 2 clubs participating way back in 2010 and it is extremely fulfilling to see the tournament take shape over the last decade.

"Today, the EIRS academy attracts equestrian talent from across the country owing to our best in class Infrastructure, training modules, high quality horses and the International jumping arena among many other features. Additionally, we strive to keep the passion and determination going for these young enthusiastic riders to achieve their best in this sport."

EIRS has always been committed to create a positive impact on the rising popularity of equestrian sport in India and has proved to be a great success, attracting a good number of participants, at the Equestrian Premier League.

EPL started nine years ago with an aim to set a high standard for equestrian sport in India and encourage the riders to be internationally competitive in Equestrian Sports. The EPL is a six months league planned every year to develop a rider's skill with regular competitions.

In the 10th Edition 40-50 participants and top clubs like, Chennai Equitation Centre; Madras School of Equitation; United Riders Barn; Red Earth riding school to name a few compete over the 6-month tournament. What separates EPL from other competitions is the attention to detail and the high level of competition put on the riders which raises their standard.

The backbone of such an endeavor Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, has relentlessly supported the Equestrian sport with the intent to place India on the world Equestrian map. His sponsorship and energy have made it possible for Indian riders to get the best horses and training to compete in the highest levels of the sport.

EIRS and EPL have produced several star performers, one of them being Fouaad Mirza, the 27-year-old who was the Indian rider to win the silver medal in the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta after a wait of 36 years. Team India sponsored by Embassy also won a silver in Eventing, and included Fouaad Mirza, Jitender Singh, Ashish Malik and Rakesh Kumar.

Final results of October 2019:

CLASS SJ6: 125 - 135 cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Pranay Khare Vanilla Sky URB
2nd Basavaraju S Dakar Z EIRS
3rd Yashaan Khambatta Lorenzo HRN

Class SJ5: 110 - 120 cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Tiyasha Vathul Democratic CEC
2nd Rishabh Mehta Early URB
3rd Yashaan Khambatta Lorenzo HRN

Class SJ8: 115cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Tiyasha Vathul Democratic CEC
2nd Ashish Limaye Claudette EIRS
3rd Ashish Limaye Qurt EIRS

Class SJ4: 100 - 110cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Ashish Limaye Qurt EIRS
2nd Basavaraju S Frimeur EIRS
3rd Tiyasha Vathul Erocia CEC

Class SJ7: 100cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Ashish Limaye Junior EIRS
2nd Shashank K Celeste EIRS
3rd Kathya Reddy S.Dream EIRS

Class SJ3: 100 Cm Show Jumping (Junior & Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Malhaar Nimbalkar Nu Star EIRS
2nd Ritwik Chowdhury Nu Star EIRS
3rd Tiyasha Vathul Democratic CEC

Class SJ2: 85 Cm Show Jumping (Children & Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Tanusha K Erocia CEC
2nd Tanusha K Chong RERS
3rd Geethika Tikkisetty Erocia CEC

Class SJ1: 60cm Show Jumping (Children)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Shraddha Balaji Heatwave AEC/FSS
2nd Shraddha Balaji Appy's Glamour AEC/FSS
3rd Yashas Tupakula Heatwave AEC/FSS

Class D1: Preliminary Dressage (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Jaiveer Varma Moonlight CEC
2nd Pream Kumar Apple Jack JIRS
3rd Srivatsankit RV C.Dundee EIRS

Class D2: Pre-Novice Dressage (Children)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Aarya Singh Aztec Star RERS
2nd Ritwik Chowdhury Leon EIRS
3rd Anika Rane Dejavu EIRS

Class D3: Pre-Novice Dressage (Junior & Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Samartha Satyajit Campera RERS
2nd Malhaar N Qurt EIRS
3rd Kavya Gopal Iberica RERS

Class D4: Novice Dressage (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB
1st Ashish Limaye Vadim EIRS
2nd Ashish Limaye Qurt EIRS
3rd Vikas Kumar Campera RERS
Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
