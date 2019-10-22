Equestrian Premier League 2019: URB's Pranay Khare wins highest category of show jumping in October

The EPL tournament has 3 categories - Children Category (80 cm Show Jumping and Pre-Novice Children Dressage), Junior Category (100 cm show Jumping and Pre-Novice Junior Dressage) and the Open category (130 cm show Jumping and Novice Dressage).

Geethika T from EIRS is leading in the Children category with 23 points. Tiyasha Vathul from CEC is leading in the Junior category with 31 points. Ashish Limaye from EIRS is leading in the Open Category with 45 points.

The 10th Edition of Equestrian Premier League (EPL) is gearing up for its grand finale. It will see some of the best riders and the finest horses compete to lay claim to the top spot on November 17, 2019 at Embassy International Riding School.

Speaking on the EPL tournament Ms. Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) said, "The EPL started with just 2 clubs participating way back in 2010 and it is extremely fulfilling to see the tournament take shape over the last decade.

"Today, the EIRS academy attracts equestrian talent from across the country owing to our best in class Infrastructure, training modules, high quality horses and the International jumping arena among many other features. Additionally, we strive to keep the passion and determination going for these young enthusiastic riders to achieve their best in this sport."

EIRS has always been committed to create a positive impact on the rising popularity of equestrian sport in India and has proved to be a great success, attracting a good number of participants, at the Equestrian Premier League.

EPL started nine years ago with an aim to set a high standard for equestrian sport in India and encourage the riders to be internationally competitive in Equestrian Sports. The EPL is a six months league planned every year to develop a rider's skill with regular competitions.

In the 10th Edition 40-50 participants and top clubs like, Chennai Equitation Centre; Madras School of Equitation; United Riders Barn; Red Earth riding school to name a few compete over the 6-month tournament. What separates EPL from other competitions is the attention to detail and the high level of competition put on the riders which raises their standard.

The backbone of such an endeavor Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, has relentlessly supported the Equestrian sport with the intent to place India on the world Equestrian map. His sponsorship and energy have made it possible for Indian riders to get the best horses and training to compete in the highest levels of the sport.

EIRS and EPL have produced several star performers, one of them being Fouaad Mirza, the 27-year-old who was the Indian rider to win the silver medal in the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta after a wait of 36 years. Team India sponsored by Embassy also won a silver in Eventing, and included Fouaad Mirza, Jitender Singh, Ashish Malik and Rakesh Kumar.

Final results of October 2019:

CLASS SJ6: 125 - 135 cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Pranay Khare Vanilla Sky URB 2nd Basavaraju S Dakar Z EIRS 3rd Yashaan Khambatta Lorenzo HRN

Class SJ5: 110 - 120 cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Tiyasha Vathul Democratic CEC 2nd Rishabh Mehta Early URB 3rd Yashaan Khambatta Lorenzo HRN

Class SJ8: 115cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Tiyasha Vathul Democratic CEC 2nd Ashish Limaye Claudette EIRS 3rd Ashish Limaye Qurt EIRS

Class SJ4: 100 - 110cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Ashish Limaye Qurt EIRS 2nd Basavaraju S Frimeur EIRS 3rd Tiyasha Vathul Erocia CEC

Class SJ7: 100cm Show Jumping (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Ashish Limaye Junior EIRS 2nd Shashank K Celeste EIRS 3rd Kathya Reddy S.Dream EIRS

Class SJ3: 100 Cm Show Jumping (Junior & Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Malhaar Nimbalkar Nu Star EIRS 2nd Ritwik Chowdhury Nu Star EIRS 3rd Tiyasha Vathul Democratic CEC

Class SJ2: 85 Cm Show Jumping (Children & Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Tanusha K Erocia CEC 2nd Tanusha K Chong RERS 3rd Geethika Tikkisetty Erocia CEC

Class SJ1: 60cm Show Jumping (Children)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Shraddha Balaji Heatwave AEC/FSS 2nd Shraddha Balaji Appy's Glamour AEC/FSS 3rd Yashas Tupakula Heatwave AEC/FSS

Class D1: Preliminary Dressage (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Jaiveer Varma Moonlight CEC 2nd Pream Kumar Apple Jack JIRS 3rd Srivatsankit RV C.Dundee EIRS

Class D2: Pre-Novice Dressage (Children)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Aarya Singh Aztec Star RERS 2nd Ritwik Chowdhury Leon EIRS 3rd Anika Rane Dejavu EIRS

Class D3: Pre-Novice Dressage (Junior & Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Samartha Satyajit Campera RERS 2nd Malhaar N Qurt EIRS 3rd Kavya Gopal Iberica RERS

Class D4: Novice Dressage (Open)

PLACE RIDER HORSE CLUB 1st Ashish Limaye Vadim EIRS 2nd Ashish Limaye Qurt EIRS 3rd Vikas Kumar Campera RERS