Equestrian Premier League 2021: Shlok Jhunjunwala takes No.1 spot in Show Jumping and Junior Category

While Shlok, riding atop of Amber Beach, took the number 1 spot in Junior Category, Jaiveer Varma from EIRS was declared winner in the Children's category and Sanyogeeta Kadu from EIRS took the top spot in the Open Category.

Pranay Khare astride Vanilla Sky won the 4 Bar Show Jumping title during the grand finale of EPL 2021, which saw the participation of athletes and their equine partners compete for the top spots at the EPL 2021.

The EPL tournament included 3 categories - Children Category (80 cm Show Jumping and Pre-Novice Children Dressage), Junior Category (100 cm show Jumping and Pre-Novice Junior Dressage) and the Open category (130 cm show Jumping and Novice Dressage).

It was also the silver jubilee for EIRS and speaking on the occasion, EIRS Director Silva Storai said, "It seems like only yesterday when we conducted the 1st edition of EPL. When we started in 2010, we had only 2 clubs participating.

"Today, EPL has grown to become one of the biggest equestrian competing platforms in the country, and witnessing the participation of the best equestrian clubs in India.

"Along with the success of EPL, today we also celebrate the 25th year anniversary of Embassy International Riding School. It is extremely fulfilling to see how EIRS and EPL have progressed and contributed to the development of equestrian sport in India."

Speaking at the finale of the EPL 2021, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group Jitu Virwani said, "It is has been a wonderful experience to witness the talent here at the EPL 2021 finale.

"Encouraging and nurturing this talent is key, and with that done right, I can confidently say that India has a bright future in the field of equestrian sport.With every passing year, we at EIRS continue to further our efforts to elevate the sport and inspire young riders to take up equestrian sport as a career.

"We strive to continue the momentum and look forward to celebrating another 25 years in creating India's best equestrian stalwarts."

In this edition of the Equestrian Premier League, the event saw the participation of athletes from some of India's top Equestrian clubs over a 6-month long tournament.

Along with participants from EIRS, some of the other clubs who partook in the event included the United Riders Barn, and Red Earth Riding School among others.

Apart from organizing the 11th edition of the Equestrian premier League, Embassy International Riding School also commemorated its 25th year anniversary.

To mark the silver jubilee celebration, Embassy International Riding School released a special documentary on its landmark journey in ensuring the growth of its riders and development of equestrian sports in the country.

EIRS is one of India's premier horse riding schools, and has also produced some of India's equestrian heroes who have represented the country at the Olympics and Asian Games - the most recent being Fouaad Mirza at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

