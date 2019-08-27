Equestrian Premier League: EIRS’ Basavaraju wins three categories in August

EIRS' Basavaraju astride Dakar Z pipped Claudette rode by Limaye of ERIS and Feliziana ridden by Vivek Coelho to win the 130CM, which was the highest category in Show Jumping.

Basavaraju also claimed top spot astride Capo Cassione in the 120CM, where he bettered his own result atop of Dakar Z and MSE's Abeali Masaliya, who was atop of Ricardo. Basavaraju also won the 100CM astride Qurt.

Ashish Limaye, who dominated the opening two months secured top spot in 115CM and 110Cm, while the EIRS man also clinched top spot in the novice dressage.

Final results of August 2019:

SHOW JUMPING

CLASS SJ6, 130CM (OPEN): 1. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 2. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 3. Vivek Coelho (URB)

CLASS SJ5, 120CM (OPEN): 1. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 2. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 3. Abdeali Masaliya (MSE)

CLASS SJ8, 115CM (OPEN): 1. Ashis Limaye (EIRS); 2. Abdeali Masaliya (MSE); 3. Basavaraju S (EIRS);

CLASS SJ4, 110CM (OPEN): 1. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 2. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 3. Isaack Koshy A (MSE)

CLASS SJ7, 100CM (OPEN): 1. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 2. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 3. Aryan Goel (URB)

CLASS SJ3, 100CM (Junior & Open): 1. Malhaar N (EIRS); 2. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 3. Tiyasha Vathul (CEC)

CLASS SJ2, 80-90CM (Children & Open): 1. Aswin Va (URB); 2. Samartha Satyajith (EIRS); 3. Ayman Ajaz (URB)

CLASS SJ1, 60CM (Children): 1. Adhav K (ED); 2. Yashas (FSS); 3. Adhav K (ED)

DRESSAGE

CLASS D1, Preliminary Dressage (Open): 1. Amrita Prasad (CEC); 2. Ananya (EIRS); 3. Pradhuyutha (CEC)

CLASS D2, Pre-Novice Dressage (Children): 1. Anika Rane (EIRS); 2. Geethika Tikkisetty (EIRS); 3. Moksh Kothari (ERC)

CLASS D3, Pre-Novice Dressage (Junior & Open): 1. Samartha Satyajit (RERS); 2. Kavya Gopal (RERS); 3. Kathya Reddy (EIRS)

CLASS D4, Novice Dressage (Open): 1. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 2. Vikas (RERS)