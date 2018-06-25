Equestrian Premier League: Jibran Khan dominant in opening weekend

Bengaluru, June 25: Jibran Khan has a field day in the Equestrian Premier League after he triumphed in three Show Jumping categories (120cm, 115cm & 110cm) during the weekend in Bengaluru.
Jibran astride Claudette of Embassy International Riding School pipped URB's Rohit Mehta atop Early in the 120cm Show Jumping, While, Nittin Gupta of URB astride Caprice won in the highest category of the day.
EIRS' Jibran continued his dominance in 115cm and 110cm classes as well by beating URB's Nittin Mehta and Basavaraju of EIRS.
The results of June:
Show Jumping (Open):
Class SJ6, 130cm: Nittin Gupta; Yash Nensee
Class SJ5, 120cm: Jibran Khan, Rohit Mehta, Pranay Khare, Anvay Shah
Class SJ8, 115cm: Jibran Khan; Nitin Gupta, Pranay Khare
Class SJ4, 110cm: Jibran Khan; Basavaraju s, Rohit Mehta, Anvay Shah, Nitin Gupta
Class SJ7, 105cm: Ashish Limaye; Tiyasha Vathul, Iyanah Mehta
Class SJ3, 100cm: Ashish Limaye; Mahira Furniturewala
Class SJ1, 60cm: Shashank.
Junior
Class SJ3, 100cm: Tiyasha Vathul; Kiran Antose, Ali Lakdawala
Children & Open: SJ2: Wafa, Harsha Vardhan, Harsha Teja
Preliminary Dressage (Open): S. Basavaraju; Vijay Shiva, Samartha
Pre-novice Dressage (Children): Samartha Satyajit; Shashank
Pre-novice dressage (Junior & Open): Tiyasha Vathul; Vijay Shiva, Arun D'Silva
Novice Dressage (Open): Tiyasha Vathul, Basavaraju S, Barath Manoharan
