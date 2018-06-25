English

Equestrian Premier League: Jibran Khan dominant in opening weekend

EIRS Jibran Khan astride Claudette during 120cm Show Jumping
EIRS' Jibran Khan astride Claudette during 120cm Show Jumping

Bengaluru, June 25: Jibran Khan has a field day in the Equestrian Premier League after he triumphed in three Show Jumping categories (120cm, 115cm & 110cm) during the weekend in Bengaluru.

Jibran astride Claudette of Embassy International Riding School pipped URB's Rohit Mehta atop Early in the 120cm Show Jumping, While, Nittin Gupta of URB astride Caprice won in the highest category of the day.

EIRS' Jibran continued his dominance in 115cm and 110cm classes as well by beating URB's Nittin Mehta and Basavaraju of EIRS.

The results of June:

Show Jumping (Open):

Class SJ6, 130cm: Nittin Gupta; Yash Nensee

Class SJ5, 120cm: Jibran Khan, Rohit Mehta, Pranay Khare, Anvay Shah

Class SJ8, 115cm: Jibran Khan; Nitin Gupta, Pranay Khare

Class SJ4, 110cm: Jibran Khan; Basavaraju s, Rohit Mehta, Anvay Shah, Nitin Gupta

Class SJ7, 105cm: Ashish Limaye; Tiyasha Vathul, Iyanah Mehta

Class SJ3, 100cm: Ashish Limaye; Mahira Furniturewala

Class SJ1, 60cm: Shashank.

Junior

Class SJ3, 100cm: Tiyasha Vathul; Kiran Antose, Ali Lakdawala

Children & Open: SJ2: Wafa, Harsha Vardhan, Harsha Teja

Preliminary Dressage (Open): S. Basavaraju; Vijay Shiva, Samartha

Pre-novice Dressage (Children): Samartha Satyajit; Shashank

Pre-novice dressage (Junior & Open): Tiyasha Vathul; Vijay Shiva, Arun D'Silva

Novice Dressage (Open): Tiyasha Vathul, Basavaraju S, Barath Manoharan

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
