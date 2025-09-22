Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

More sports Europe Captain Luke Donald Asserts Money Is Not A Motivation For Ryder Cup Participation Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe, clarifies that his players are motivated by pride and purpose rather than financial incentives at the Ryder Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 22:27 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe, has clarified that Rory McIlroy and his teammates are not participating in the Ryder Cup for financial gain. This week, twelve top European golfers will compete against the United States at Bethpage Black Course. While Team USA's players and captain receive $500,000 each, with $300,000 earmarked for charity, European players opted out of monetary incentives.

Donald explained that he addressed this issue early on by consulting with the twelve players from Rome. He emphasised their collective decision to prioritise the event's significance over financial rewards. "We haven't even considered playing for money for that event," Donald stated. The team values the Ryder Cup's purpose and aims to inspire future generations through their participation.

The funds generated from the event benefit the European Tour Group and grassroots initiatives. Donald highlighted that these contributions support aspiring golfers and strengthen the sport's foundation. "This money is going to good things," he noted, underscoring the broader impact of their involvement beyond personal gain.

The Ryder Cup holds a special place in the hearts of European players. According to Donald, the experience itself is invaluable, making monetary compensation unnecessary. "Those weeks of the Ryder Cup, they are the best weeks," he remarked. The camaraderie and competition provide ample motivation without needing additional incentives.

Donald also mentioned that New York fans might react negatively if USA players underperform despite receiving payment. Given high ticket prices, spectators could express dissatisfaction if expectations aren't met. "If they aren't performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it," Donald suggested.

Historical Context of Recent Matches

The previous Ryder Cup in 2023 took place in Rome where Europe triumphed with a 16-11 victory—their seventh consecutive win on home soil. In contrast, during the last US-hosted event in 2021, Team USA secured a dominant 19-9 win—the largest margin since 1979.

The European team's commitment to playing without financial incentives highlights their dedication to preserving the spirit of competition. Their focus remains on achieving success while contributing positively to golf's future development.