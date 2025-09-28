More sports Europe On The Brink Of Ryder Cup Victory After Dominating Heated Saturday Sessions Europe extended their lead to seven points in the Ryder Cup after a strong performance on Saturday. With only three points needed for victory, tensions rose amid heated exchanges with fans. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Europe is on the brink of securing their first away Ryder Cup victory since 2012, needing just three more points. They dominated the United States on a tense second day at Bethpage, New York. Starting Saturday with a three-point lead, Europe extended it to seven by day's end despite the challenging atmosphere.

Luke Donald's team began strongly in the morning foursomes, winning 3-1. Jon Rahm continued his unbeaten streak in this format, achieving a 6-0 record. He and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 3-and-2. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler's struggles persisted as he became the first world number one to lose his initial three Ryder Cup matches.

The first major incident occurred during Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood's match against Harris English and Collin Morikawa. McIlroy responded to a heckler before hitting a remarkable approach shot on the 16th hole. He told a fan to "shut the f*** up" before Fleetwood sank a birdie putt for a 3-and-2 win.

McIlroy later commented: "I don't mind them having a go at us. That's to be expected. That's what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing. In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots and give us the same chance that the Americans have."

Despite Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young securing a point for the USA in the first session, Europe maintained their momentum by winning the fourballs 3-1 as well. More drama unfolded when McIlroy teamed up with Shane Lowry against Young and Justin Thomas.

The Northern Irishman refused to attempt a putt until fans quieted down, while Lowry had to be restrained from confronting a heckler. McIlroy celebrated a crucial putt on the 14th hole exuberantly in front of USA fans.

"It was intense, it was like something I've never experienced," Lowry told Sky Sports afterwards. "But this is what I live for, it's what I get up for in the morning. I love being a part of this team and I want us to win this tournament."

Challenges for Team USA

Scheffler paired with DeChambeau against Justin Rose and Fleetwood but suffered another 3-and-2 defeat after tensions flared between Rose and DeChambeau on hole 15.

The USA managed another point through J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele but fell short again as Sam Burns missed an important putt against Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

A Historic Opportunity for Europe

This left Europe leading 11½ to 4½ going into Sunday's singles—the largest margin at this stage in Ryder Cup history since its inception in 1979.

Only four teams have overturned deficits during final-day singles: USA in 1993 and 1999; Europe in both 1995 and 2012.

With such an advantage now held by Europe over their American counterparts heading into Sunday’s play-off rounds—there lies potential not only for victory but also possibly recording one-sided success akin last seen when USA triumphed back home soil back then too (19–9) during year twenty-one!