Blink and you'll miss it! – Holyfield wins pro debut after just 16 seconds

By Sacha Pisani
Holyfield

Las Vegas, November 3: Evan Holyfield needed only 16 seconds to win his professional boxing bout on the blockbuster Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev undercard in Las Vegas.

Amid the growing anticipation for the mouth-watering WBO light-heavyweight showdown, Evander Holyfield's 22-year-old son made a sensational bow in Saturday's middleweight fight.

The son of all-time cruiserweight and heavyweight great Evander, Evan Holyfield delivered a devastating knockout to beat Nick Winstead at MGM Grand.

Holyfield was aggressive from the outset and sent Winstead down to the canvas with a powerful left hook before referee Robert Hoyle immediately stepped in and stopped the fight.

"It was such a blessing to be able to showcase my talent on the card like this and God bless us all," Evan Holyfield said.

"I was just expecting to box and I just went out there and did my job. I was zoned in and God just had me."

Read more about: boxing wbo las vegas
Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
