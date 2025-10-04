Why is Sanju Samson left out of ODI Squad against Australia? Ajit Agarkar comes up with Bizarre Reason

More sports Dana Evans And Jewell Loyd Propel Aces To Comeback Win In WNBA Finals Opener In the WNBA Finals opener, Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd led the Las Vegas Aces to an impressive comeback win against the Phoenix Mercury, highlighting a strong bench performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Two hours before the WNBA finals opener, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon praised her reserves, calling them the best bench since she joined the team. Her statement was validated as Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd led the Aces to an 89-86 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. They combined for 39 points, significantly contributing to the Aces' bench outscoring Phoenix's 41-16.

Dana Evans scored 21 points while Jewell Loyd added 18, making them only the fifth duo in finals history to each score over 15 points off the bench in a single game. Despite Kahleah Copper's impressive 19 first-half points for Phoenix, the Aces managed a comeback. Alyssa Thomas missed two crucial free throws with just 24.6 seconds left, marking a first in WNBA playoff history where potential game-tying free throws were missed in the final two minutes.

The Aces' victory was notable as they became only the second team in Finals history to win with two of their top three scorers coming off the bench. This was crucial given Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray's struggles, scoring just ten and eight points respectively.

Aja Wilson delivered an outstanding performance with 21 points and ten rebounds, achieving a historic stat line of 20-10-5-0 in a finals game. Reflecting on their strategy, Wilson said, "We were able to kind of play on the string, and I think that gave us the momentum to then play out of it."

Coach Hammon expressed her satisfaction with her team's depth by stating, "We have weapons. We want to use them all because we're harder to guard that way." She highlighted how crucial it was for their bench to step up during this game.

Discussing Dana Evans' impact, Wilson remarked on her ability to energise the team: "Dana's our battery. She makes us play at a different pace. I told her we go as she goes, and that's a quick pace." Evans tied a finals record by making five three-pointers off the bench.

The Las Vegas Aces showcased their depth and resilience in this thrilling match against Phoenix Mercury. Their strategic use of bench players proved vital in securing this hard-fought victory during an intense opening game of the WNBA finals series.