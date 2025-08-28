Tyler Dibling Joins Everton At Perfect Time Amid Club's Bright Future

I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business

Wolves are eager to secure their first win of the 2025-26 season as they host Everton at Molineux on Saturday. Vitor Pereira's team has yet to score, having lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 1-0 to Bournemouth, where they played with ten men. The absence of Matheus Cunha, now at Manchester United, and Jorgen Strand Larsen's potential move to Newcastle United have left Wolves searching for goals.

Everton arrives in the Midlands after a 2-0 victory over Brighton, rebounding from a controversial loss to Leeds United. They also defeated Mansfield Town by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup. Jack Grealish shone on his home debut with two assists, while Jordan Pickford's penalty save ensured a clean sheet for David Moyes' side.

The transfer window has been busy for both clubs. Everton signed Tyler Dibling from Southampton. Dibling expressed his excitement about joining, stating, "I think it's the perfect match because of where the club is right now." He praised the club's new stadium and passionate fans, describing it as a family environment.

Meanwhile, Wolves are dealing with speculation surrounding Jorgen Strand Larsen's future. Pereira commented on this by saying: "If it's my decision, of course [Strand-Larsen stays]. Of course. Because he's a very important player. It's not only about the technical and tactical, it's about the character."

Jorgen Strand Larsen is one to watch for Wolves. Despite transfer rumours, he scored twice against West Ham in their EFL Cup win. Last season, he contributed to 18 goals in the Premier League. For Everton, Jack Grealish made an impressive start with two assists against Brighton and completed more final third passes than any other Everton player.

Match Prediction and Statistics

The upcoming match is predicted to end in a draw. Everton remains unbeaten in their last five league encounters with Wolves. David Moyes has a strong record against Wolves, winning eight out of his last 13 Premier League meetings (D2 L3). As Everton manager, he hasn't lost to Wolves in seven matches since May 2004.

Wolves have struggled offensively this season with only 15 shots and an expected goals tally of just 1.0 across two games. They've had only 33 touches in the opposition box so far. On the other hand, despite conceding just once this season, Everton has allowed an expected goals against figure of 4.6.

Historical Context and Win Probability

Wolves have not won any of their last 11 Premier League home games played in August (D6 L5), dating back to a victory over Fulham in 2011. Their recent August fixtures have seen them concede heavily (1-4 vs Brighton, 2-6 vs Chelsea). According to Opta's win probability model: Wolves have a 38.3% chance of winning; a draw stands at 27.8%; while Everton has a 33.9% chance.