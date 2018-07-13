English

Fans troll AFI for referring to Hima Das' lack of fluency in English

Hima Das brought laurels to the nation while winning the 400M gold in World U20 Championship
Bengaluru, July 13: Hima Das moved an entire nation in 51.46 seconds while winning gold in the World U20 Championship on Thursday (July 12). Naturally, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) too received a part of the bromides for helping her touch the heights.

But fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure and direct their ire on AFI for using a rather crude sentence in their congratulatory message. The AFI, possibly inadvertently, referred to Hima's lack of fluency in English fanning the anger of fans.

As soon as AFI shared the post, fans ridiculed the tweet and said Hima was in Finland to showcase her talent in athletics and not her punditry in English language. (See the AFI tweet and reactions to it below).

"Morons. Check out the French soccer stars. Do they care to speak English? Your moronic English slavery keeps Indian athletics behind. The stars come from non-English backgrounds, perhaps that's why they excel," an ngry fan tweeted and it was just one of the several.

