Fans troll AFI for referring to Hima Das' lack of fluency in English

But fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure and direct their ire on AFI for using a rather crude sentence in their congratulatory message. The AFI, possibly inadvertently, referred to Hima's lack of fluency in English fanning the anger of fans.

As soon as AFI shared the post, fans ridiculed the tweet and said Hima was in Finland to showcase her talent in athletics and not her punditry in English language. (See the AFI tweet and reactions to it below).

"Morons. Check out the French soccer stars. Do they care to speak English? Your moronic English slavery keeps Indian athletics behind. The stars come from non-English backgrounds, perhaps that's why they excel," an ngry fan tweeted and it was just one of the several.

Just off the road to #HimaDas’s house in Nagaon, there is a lone hoarding. And that’s enough. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Qbm2hZxrv1 — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) July 13, 2018

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018