Featherweight championship thriller headlines UFC 240 in Edmonton

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar takes place Saturday, July 27 at Rogers Place and will stream live nationally on Pay-Per-View exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the United States as part of an agreement announced last month and continuing through 2025.

Fans will be able to purchase UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV and then will be able to watch it via the web or on the ESPN App on any connected device.

ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes linear networks starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the early prelims simulcast on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT.

Unbeaten at 145 pounds for almost six years, Holloway (20-4, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) has utilized dynamic striking to topple the featherweight elite. Over the course of his spectacular run, he has delivered thrilling stoppage wins against Jose Aldo (twice), Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis and Cub Swanson.

Originally scheduled to face Edgar on two previous occasions, Holloway aims to add another legend to his resume and stake his claim as the most dominant featherweight champion in UFC history.

A former lightweight champion, Edgar (23-6-1, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) looks to join the short list of athletes who have won titles in two UFC divisions.

Throughout his legendary career, he has netted spectacular victories over BJ Penn (three times), Cub Swanson (twice), Chad Mendes and Gray Maynard. With history in his sights, Edgar looks to become the first fighter to defeat Holloway at 145 pounds since 2013 and reach the top of the division.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar will mark the 30th event of the promotion in Canada, dating back to its inaugural fight card in the Great White North at UFC 83 in 2008.

During this time the world's premier mixed martial arts organization has staged thrilling cards from coast-to-coast in 11 different cities-Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alexis Davis (19-9, fighting out of San Jose, Calif. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) looks to re-assert herself in the title picture against dangerous prospect Viviane Araujo (7-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil)

• No. 8 ranked Lauren Murphy (10-4, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) faces No. 12 Mara Romero Borella (13-5 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Ponte dell'Olio, Italy) in a clash of flyweight contenders

• Gillian Robertson (6-3 fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way out Niagara Falls, Canada) goes for another impressive submission win against gritty Sarah Frota (9-1, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, Brazil)

• Erik Koch (15-6, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) makes his welterweight debut against Kyle Stewart (8-1, fighting out of Tempe, Ariz.)

More fights for the event will be announced soon.

Source: Press Release