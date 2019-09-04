English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIBA World Cup 2019: USA have work to do after Turkey thriller, says Popovich

By
USA
The United States have plenty of work to do after edging Turkey at the FIBA World Cup, head coach Gregg Popovich said.

Shanghai, September 4: Gregg Popovich believes the United States' thrilling overtime win against Turkey at the FIBA World Cup showed they were still "not there yet".

USA advanced to the second round from Group E after edging Turkey 93-92 in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The two-time defending champions survived a huge scare, Turkey having chances to go three points up with nine seconds remaining in OT, only for Dogus Balbay and Cedi Osman to miss free-throws.

USA head coach Popovich said the encounter showed the defending champions still had plenty of work to do at the tournament in China.

"It was a heck of a game," he said.

"As we all know, it was anybody's game. We will accept the win, but it was anybody's to win.

"The team that we played tonight again showed its experience and the improvement we have to make execution-wise. We're not there yet. We're still trying to get better at that.

"But, playing a fine team like that gives us another good example of how we can be when everybody knows what they're supposed to be doing on the court.

"So, I give them a lot of praise for what I saw."

USA round out their Group E campaign against Japan on Thursday.

More GREGG POPOVICH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue