Unai Emery Sets Ambitious Goals For Silverware At Aston Villa After Three Years Of Progress

More sports FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 8:10 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Panaji, Oct 30: A strong Indian contingent, led by World Champion Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, and the entire Olympiad-winning squad will once again look to assert the country’s supremacy on the world stage as they compete for the coveted FIDE World Cup 2025 crown here starting from Saturday (November 1).

The FIDE World Cup, one of the most prestigious global chess events, is being held in India after a gap of 23 years. In these two decades, Indian chess players have made remarkable progress, with the country now boasting more than 85 Grandmasters, nearly eight times more than it did when the World Cup was last staged in India.

Top Contenders and Seedings

In this edition, GM Gukesh Dommaraju, GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM R Praggnanandhaa have been given the top three seedings, while every 10th chess player in the 206-strong field will be an Indian. Dutch GM Anish Giri will be the highest-ranked foreign player at No. 4.

Two-time former champion Levon Aronian of the USA will be the only past winner in action in Goa and has been seeded 15th. Meanwhile, reigning champion GM Magnus Carlsen won’t be defending his title, while 2021 winner GM Jan-Krzystof Duda of Poland has opted out.

Format and Qualification

The FIDE World Cup 2025, which carries a prize purse of $2,000,000, will follow a single-elimination knockout format. Each round will have two classical games followed by a tiebreaker if required. The tiebreaker will consist of two Rapid Games, and if still tied, a single-bidding Armageddon will decide the winner.

The event also offers three spots for the Candidates 2026, which will determine Gukesh’s next World Championship challenger.

Indian Challenge and Key Matches

Among the Indian stars, third seed Praggnanandhaa, runner-up in 2023, will look to go one better on home turf. He is likely to face 126th-ranked Jan Subelj of Slovakia in the second round, with compatriot Raunak Sadhwani a potential third-round opponent.

Gukesh’s second-round opponent is expected to be Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan, while Arjun Erigaisi may take on Krikor Mekhitarian of Brazil at the same stage.

Other top Indians include Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Aravindh Chithambaram, Nihal Sarin, and Karthikeyan Murali, all starting from Round 2.

Women’s Entry and Young Prodigies

FIDE Women’s World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh will be the only woman in the field after receiving a wildcard entry. The Nagpur-born GM will open against Greek GM Stamatis Kourkoulos Arditis, and if successful, could meet compatriot Nihal Sarin in the next round.

Argentinian prodigy Faustino Oro, a 12-year-old International Master, will be the youngest participant, facing Croatian GM Ante Brkic in Round 1. There are 30 teenagers in the competition, while Georgia-born GM Igor Efimov, 65, will be the oldest competitor.

Top Players by ELO Rating (October 2025)

Top 10 Players by ELO Rating Rank Player Country Rating 1 D. Gukesh India 2789 2 Arjun Erigaisi India 2774 3 R. Praggnanandhaa India 2769 4 Vincent Keymer Germany 2768 5 Anish Giri Netherlands 2764 6 Wesley So USA 2759 7 Levon Aronian USA 2757 8 Wei Yi China 2752 9 Richard Rapport Hungary 2746 10 Vidit Gujrathi India 2743

Prize Money Breakdown

FIDE World Cup 2025 — Prize Distribution ($2,000,000 total) Stage Prize (per player) Cumulative Total 1st Round (Losers) $3,500 $273,000 2nd Round (Losers) $6,000 $300,000 3rd Round (Losers) $10,000 $320,000 4th Round (Losers) $15,000 $240,000 Quarterfinals (Losers) $25,000 $100,000 Semifinals (Losers) $50,000 $100,000 Runner-up $80,000 $80,000 Winner $120,000 $120,000

Venue and Live Streaming Details

The event is being hosted at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. Tickets for the first two rounds are available on BookMyShow.

Fans can follow the live broadcast on AICF, ChessBase India, and Chess.com (English & Hindi commentary), while FIDE’s official YouTube channel will stream matches with international commentary.