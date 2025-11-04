FIDE World Cup 2025: V Pranav, Arjun Erigaisi secure Victories, Vidit manages big Win

World
Junior
Champion
V
Pranav
and
the
highest
rated
Indian
GM
Arjun
Erigasi
pounced
on
the
error
from
their
respective
opponents
to
win
with
black
pieces
while
Vidit
Gujrathi
survived
a
scare
against
the
tournament's
youngest
player
in
the
first
game
of
Round
2
in
the
FIDE
World
Cup
2025
here
on
Tuesday.
In a battle of two young stars, Pranav defeated Norway's GM Aryan Tari in 41 moves while Arjun got the better of Martin Petrov of Bulgaria in 37 moves and will be favourites to advance as they play white in the second game.
GM
Martin
Petrov
(BUL)
lost
to
GM
Arjun
Erigaisi
0-1
GM R Praggnanandhaa drew with GM Temur Kuybokarov (AUS) 0.5:0.5
GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) bt GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly 1-0
GM Diptayan Ghosh drew with GM Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID) 0.5:0.5
GM Levon Aronian (USA) bt IM Aronyak Ghosh 1-0
GM Vidit Gujrathi drew with IM Faustino Oro (ARG) 0.5:0.5
GM
Karthik
Venkataraman
drew
with
GM
Aravindh
Chithambaram
0.5:0.5
GM Arseniy Nesterov (FID) drew with GM P Harikrishna 0.5:0.5
GM Thai Dai Van Nguyen (CZE) drew with GM Iniyan P 0.5:0.5
GM Narayanan SL drew with GM Nikita Vitiugov (ENG) 0.5:0.5
GM Dmitrij Kollars (GER) drew with GM Pranesh M 0.5:0.5
GM Aryan Tari (NOR) lost to GM Pranav V 0-1
GM Robert Hovhannisyan (ARM) drew with GM Raunak Sadhwani 0.5:0.5
(An Excerpt from Agency)