‘Focused and ready’ Ritu Phogat eyes dominant finish against Lin Heqin

However, the "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is thrilled to be facing Lin "MMA Sister" Heqin in an atomweight mixed martial arts contest at ONE: BATTLEGROUND.

"My next opponent, Lin, has tons of experience, and this match is going to be exciting," Phogat said. "She is very good, a fantastic athlete. She is even far more experienced than me."

Lin is entering this battle with a 14-2 professional record, an 11-match winning streak, and no losses since way back in December 2016.

Phogat has already faced plenty of tough competition in ONE Championship, but Lin's skill set and recent form will test her in a whole new way. Still, the Indian Wrestling Champion is handling the pressure well.

"I am in a positive state of mind," Phogat said. "I am focused and ready."

In her last outing this past May, "The Indian Tigress" dropped a tight split decision to Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: DANGAL.

It was a decision that she strongly believed she deserved to win, and with that in mind, she's promising that Friday's matchup with Lin will not reach the scorecards.

Moreover, Phogat is hoping to recapture her spot in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, which was taken away after the loss to Nguyen.

"My game plan for the match is to finish as soon as possible. I want to showcase new techniques and finish the match early," Phogat said.

"After winning the fight against Lin, I will prove that I deserve to be in the Grand Prix."

And as always, Phogat thanked her supporters for pushing her to reach new heights.

"I am nothing without you," she said. "Keep showering your love and support, and one day I will prove that I am the best fighter in the world."

Tune in to the ONE Super App, Disney +, Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 30 July, to catch all the action from ONE: BATTLEGROUND.

Source: Media Release