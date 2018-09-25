Former National-Level Judo player arrested for stalking women

The accused, who won a gold medal in Judo in Junior National, twice in School National and once in Federation Cup at National Level, is a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, they said.

With his arrest, police claimed to have solved two cases of stalking registered in Delhi.

The accused used to send objectionable pictures and vulgar abusive messages through WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to women and girls, Harendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

Based on a complaint filed by a victim, police said a case was registered.

In her complainant, she has alleged that the accused used to mentally harass her by sending objectionable messages and her pictures on Facebook and WhatsApp, the senior officer said.

During investigation, the technical surveillance of the suspect's mobile phone was conducted and it was revealed that the accused had procured the SIM number on the basis of fake identity. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Bhiwani and the accused was nabbed, the senior officer added.

Police said the accused had made more than 10 fake Facebook profiles just for sending messages to victims.

The accused used to also run private yoga classes, police said, adding that they are probing if other cases are registered against him.