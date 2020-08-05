Former volleyball player Neeti Rawat reminisces her journey from an athlete to commentator

Neeti Rawat while talking about how did the journey start as a sports commentator said, "I was a national level volleyball player and all I dreamt was of representing my country. However, destiny had other plans as in 2007 when I was playing nationals. DD Sports, who were the broadcaster of the games, were looking for a commentator for volleyball and it so happened that they asked me if I could take up the role.

"Being a volleyball player myself, I was familiar with the rules and regulation and I immediately said yes. The broadcasters were so impressed by my commentary skills that they offered me to do commentary for netball as well and from there on my journey began as a commentator."

Describing how the COVID-19 situation has taken a toll on the sports media industry, Neeti said it has had a huge impact on each and every business including sports and it has also taught her a lot.

She further stated, "I had never heard or had such experience before, but I can see that the sports media industry is reviving itself cautiously but it may take some time to bring back normalcy."

Talking about how big leagues and tournaments have incurred loses due to COVID-19, Neeti said, "Top-most world leagues like EPL, NBA, Olympics, International Cricket, IPL have lost billions of dollars and it may take a long time to make up those losses. What I make out of the current situation is that top leagues and tournaments will surely make a comeback maybe not with full force, on the other hand, the newly established leagues will have to face the burnt."

Answering about what changes she sees in the sports media industry Neeti said that the media is trying to adopt new technologies in order to sustain itself. Several media houses are cost-cutting and commentators are made to work from home. She further added that Live commentaries from home were never thought off previously but COVID-19 has forced us to do it and it is happening. The hard part is that a few online media are closing their office premises in an attempt to survive, which is certainly not going to be easy.

Neeti feels that the future as of now does not look very bright. However, she strongly believes that things will certainly improve, but the road to recovery is going to be a long process. She also believes that digitalisation will be more in use in the times to come.

Talking about sports activities Neeti said that outdoor sports will return gradually but still many sports activities and athletes will have their doubts and will not be willing to start action keeping in mind the health issues.

Neeti signed off saying that we are bound to see some changes which we may not like but will have to live with it. So be ready for a new Sporting world, which will be entirely different from the present world.