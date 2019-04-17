Former World No. 1 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario named International Event Ambassador for TCS World 10K

The Spanish legend who accumulated 14 Grand Slam titles - four singles, six doubles, and four mixed doubles is considered to be one of the most decorated Olympians in Spanish history winning four medals (two silver, two bronze). At just 17, she reached the 1989 French Open final facing world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Steffi Graf. But she stunned one and all, and announced her arrival on the pro circuit, beating the German to win her first ever Grand Slam, becoming the youngest player ever to win the French Open.

She was the first Spanish player to simultaneously be ranked as the world's No. 1 player in both singles and doubles during career. For her sheer tenacity and refusal to concede a point, Arantxa was nicknamed as the 'Barcelona Bumblebee'.

GAME. SET. MATCH. Join us in welcoming 14 times Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, as the #TCSW10K 2019 International Event Ambassador! 🎾👟 pic.twitter.com/tscPl04Y1a — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) April 17, 2019

A stellar 17-year career saw her becoming the first Spanish woman player to be inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. When she lands in Bengaluru for the event, she will encourage the 25,000 runners of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru through her story of determination and never-say-die-attitude.

"Running has played an important part in my career and I think it is the easiest way to keep your mind and body sound. Sport has the ability to connect communities beyond the competitive spirit, and instill a sense of pride amongst all and celebrate accomplishments. Running has managed to do just that. It is exciting that my association with India begins with the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru. I am glad to be there on the start line with all the runners and enjoy the infectious energy on race day," said the former world no 1.

After retiring from competitive tennis in 2002, Arantxa has been involved in multiple causes including being a Celebrity Chairperson of Children's Cancer Research in Spain and Foundation Sanchez-Vicario. In 2015, she tried her hand at coaching, helping Caroline Wozniacki a former world no. 1 herself.

Speaking on Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's association with the run as the International Event Ambassador, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, said "Arantxa is one of the most revered tennis players of all time and we are grateful that she joins us for the 12th edition of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru. As an athlete, she was known for her unceasing quest to retrieve the tennis ball for every point she played. That grit and determination resonates with endurance sport and the spirit of going the distance. Her presence will inspire many of our runners and we take great pride in having her as the International Event Ambassador for this edition."

For the past 12 years, Bengaluru has played a proud host to the world's premier 10K with over 25,000 participants across categories. The event has received international applause for its formidable elite field and mass participation and a global showcase of the indomitable sporting spirit of Bengaluru.

