'Fortunate' Tiger Woods improves in Memorial third round

A difficult second round at Muirfield Village had seen the five-time Memorial champion, who opened the event with a 71, sign for a four-over-par 76.

After narrowly avoiding missing the cut, Woods was back under par with a one-under 71 on Saturday (July 18), improving to two over for the tournament.

The 15-time major winner did not suffer with the same movement issues he encountered the day before as he recorded four birdies and three bogeys in humid Ohio conditions.

Woods recovered nicely after finding water and dropping a shot on the third hole.

"I felt like I played well and controlled the ball well," Woods said. "I hit one really bad shot there at three, but other than that, it was a pretty good, solid day.

"I was fortunate the cut came back [on Friday]. I made a little run at the end, and at times it was looking like it was going to be at two [over], but fortunately I snuck in at three.

"Then I was moving better [on Saturday] and felt like I did the first day, and consequently I could make the passes at the golf ball like I did the first day.

"Unfortunately, I didn't make any putts, so hopefully I can make a few more [on Sunday]."

Woods fared better than playing partner Brooks Koepka, whose one-over 73 left him at four over through 54 holes.

Asked about conditions on the course, Woods added: "It's tough. It's fast.

"The golf course is right where they want it. Now that the wind has picked up just a touch, it's going to dry it out a little bit more.

"The ball is starting to run out on the greens. Some of the fairways are starting to chase."

Leader Tony Finau was at 10 under par through nine holes of his third round.