Four memorable moments from IAAF Continental Cup

Caterine Ibarguen's double
Caterine Ibarguen proved great value for the Americas team. Having won the triple jump 24 hours earlier, the Colombian was back on track for the long jump.
A second-round leap of 6.76M saw her advance to the fourth round. She then improved to 6.85M to earn her spot in the final round alongside Brooke Stratton of Asia-Pacific. Ibarguen saved her best for last and sailed out to a national record of 6.93Mto clinch gold
Mixed 4x400M triumph
A baton blunder proved costly for early leaders Europe in the mixed 4x400M, but even so, Americas would have been hard to beat over the final two legs.
Having won the triple jump earlier in the day, Christian Taylor handed over to Luguelin Santos before Stephenie-Ann McPherson put them in the lead with Shaunae Miller-Uibo anchoring the squad to victory.
Samba's 400M hurdles win
Abderrahman Samba concluded a sensational season with another dominant victory, his ninth in as many finals this year, clocking 47.37.
The effort also saw the 23-year-old rising star from Qatar equalling the competition record set by Edwin Moses in Rome 37 years ago.
Semenya dominates 800M
World and Olympic champion Caster Semenya wasted no time in racing to the front of the 800M, covering the first lap in 55.93. The South African, who had finished second in the 400m in a national record of 49.62, showed hardly any signed of fatigue as she crossed the line in 1:54.77 to narrowly miss out on Ana Quirot's competition record of 1:54.44.