English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Champion swimmer Missy Franklin urges people to come together to fight coronavirus

By
Missy Franklin
Missy Franklin stressed on need to come together to fight the the global health crisis.

Bengaluru, May 4: America's Olympic gold medallist swimmer Missy Franklin stressed on need to come together to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The champion athlete is currently working with Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa with an aim to build a permanent school there for the young girls.

With the whole world currently in lockdown to contain the deadly virus, Franklin's support so far has been virtual, but she intends to visit the girls at Yuwa when circumstances allow.

"Ultimately, our plan is to build a permanent girls school there," Franklin was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

The US swimmer had won five Olympic gold medals and eleven World Championship titles before retiring at the young age of 23 due to an injury.

"It's unbelievable what they're doing, and so I'm really, really hoping I can get out there in the future to see everyone and see the girls, and learn a few football skills cause I'm a little lacking in that area!," added Franklin, who had won four gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

The decorated swimmer was asked to present Yuwa with the prestigious Laureus Sport for Good Award after she was elected into the Academy at its awards function last year in Monaco.

The 24-year-old was so inspired by the girls from Yuwa and the work done by the organisation that she kept in touch with the organisation and has recently accepted the invitation to join its board.

"I'm so excited to say I've accepted so as well as being a Laureus Academy Member. I'm also now a board member at Yuwa and doing a lot of work for their community out there and for the school that they've for young girls," she said.

The former swimmer, who is currently in quarantine in her home in the United States, stressed on need to come together to fight the global health crisis.

"Laureus has shown through the power of sport, that lives can be changed and impact when we come together, when we all put our hearts and souls behind a cause, for a much greater purpose than just our own," she said.

More USA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ultimate Garden Clash a big hit
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue