Champion swimmer Missy Franklin urges people to come together to fight coronavirus

The champion athlete is currently working with Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa with an aim to build a permanent school there for the young girls.

With the whole world currently in lockdown to contain the deadly virus, Franklin's support so far has been virtual, but she intends to visit the girls at Yuwa when circumstances allow.

"Ultimately, our plan is to build a permanent girls school there," Franklin was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

The US swimmer had won five Olympic gold medals and eleven World Championship titles before retiring at the young age of 23 due to an injury.

"It's unbelievable what they're doing, and so I'm really, really hoping I can get out there in the future to see everyone and see the girls, and learn a few football skills cause I'm a little lacking in that area!," added Franklin, who had won four gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

The decorated swimmer was asked to present Yuwa with the prestigious Laureus Sport for Good Award after she was elected into the Academy at its awards function last year in Monaco.

The 24-year-old was so inspired by the girls from Yuwa and the work done by the organisation that she kept in touch with the organisation and has recently accepted the invitation to join its board.

"I'm so excited to say I've accepted so as well as being a Laureus Academy Member. I'm also now a board member at Yuwa and doing a lot of work for their community out there and for the school that they've for young girls," she said.

The former swimmer, who is currently in quarantine in her home in the United States, stressed on need to come together to fight the global health crisis.

"Laureus has shown through the power of sport, that lives can be changed and impact when we come together, when we all put our hearts and souls behind a cause, for a much greater purpose than just our own," she said.