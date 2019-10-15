Fraser-Pryce short-listed for Female World Athlete of the Year 2019 award

Beatrice Chepkoech
The list includes Kenyan star Beatrice, who won the world 3,000M steeplechase title in a championship record of 8:57.84.
Beatrice had also triumphed at the IAAF Diamond League and had won seven of her eight steeplechase races.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Katarina, who won the world heptathlon title in a world-leading 6981 in Doha also finds her name short-listed.
The British woman had remained undefeated in all combined events competitions, indoors and outdoors and had also clinched the European indoor pentathlon title with a world-leading 4983.
Dalilah Muhammad
America's Daliah, who broke world record with 52.20 at the US Championships is another big name in the list.
Daliah improved her own world record to win the world 400M hurdles title in 52.16 and added the 4x400M title to her kitty in Doha.
Sifan Hassan
The Netherlands' Sigan, who won world 1,500M and 10,000M titles in Doha with world-leading times of 3:51.95 and 30:17.62 is another big star in the list.
She had also won the IAAF Diamond League 1,500M and 5,000M titles in addition to breaking world mile record with 4:12.33 in Monaco. The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 to be held in Monaco on November 23.