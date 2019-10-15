Fraser-Pryce short-listed for Female World Athlete of the Year 2019 award

Bengaluru, October 15: Women's 100M world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the eleven nominees short-listed for the Female World Athlete of the Year 2019 honour.

The Jamaican sprint queen had set the quickest time (10.71) of 2019 in the women's 100M final to claim gold at the recent IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

At the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital city, it was world title No.8 for for Fraser-Pryce, who at 32 is showing no signs of slowing down.

One of the most poignant memories of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 was that of Fraser-Pryce parading around her victory lap with her infant son in her arms.

Beatrice Chepkoech The list includes Kenyan star Beatrice, who won the world 3,000M steeplechase title in a championship record of 8:57.84. Beatrice had also triumphed at the IAAF Diamond League and had won seven of her eight steeplechase races. Katarina Johnson-Thompson Katarina, who won the world heptathlon title in a world-leading 6981 in Doha also finds her name short-listed. The British woman had remained undefeated in all combined events competitions, indoors and outdoors and had also clinched the European indoor pentathlon title with a world-leading 4983. Dalilah Muhammad America's Daliah, who broke world record with 52.20 at the US Championships is another big name in the list. Daliah improved her own world record to win the world 400M hurdles title in 52.16 and added the 4x400M title to her kitty in Doha. Sifan Hassan The Netherlands' Sigan, who won world 1,500M and 10,000M titles in Doha with world-leading times of 3:51.95 and 30:17.62 is another big star in the list. She had also won the IAAF Diamond League 1,500M and 5,000M titles in addition to breaking world mile record with 4:12.33 in Monaco. The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 to be held in Monaco on November 23.