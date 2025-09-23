More sports Fred VanVleet Suffers ACL Tear During Mini-Camp, Impacting Houston Rockets' Season Plans Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet has suffered a torn ACL during mini-camp, likely missing most of the 2025-26 NBA season. This injury poses significant challenges for the team following their strong previous season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Fred VanVleet's upcoming season with the Houston Rockets seems to be over before it even starts. The point guard has suffered a torn ACL during a mini-camp in the Bahamas, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. Surgery is planned for this week, and VanVleet is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Rockets had high hopes for the new season after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 52-30 record. The team also acquired Kevin Durant in the off-season, raising expectations even further. VanVleet's absence is a significant setback for Houston.

In June, VanVleet signed a two-year deal worth $50 million to remain with the Rockets. Last season, he started all 60 games he played, averaging 14.1 points and leading the team with 5.6 assists per game. However, his shooting percentage dropped to 37.8%, his lowest since his rookie year with Toronto.

Despite this dip in performance, VanVleet excelled during the playoffs against Golden State Warriors. He averaged 18.7 points and shot 43.5% from beyond the arc, making 27 three-pointers in seven games. His long-range shooting skills are well-regarded in the league.

With VanVleet out of action, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson will likely take on more responsibilities in Houston's backcourt. This change could impact how the team performs throughout the season as they adjust to new roles.

VanVleet has been a consistent performer since entering the NBA in 2016-17 with Toronto Raptors. Over his career, he has made 1,386 three-pointers, ranking him 13th among active players since his rookie season.

At age 31, VanVleet remains an integral part of Houston's strategy despite recent challenges. His leadership on and off the court will be missed as he recovers from this injury.

The Rockets now face an uncertain path ahead without their starting point guard leading them through what was expected to be a promising season following key acquisitions like Durant.