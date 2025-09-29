More sports World Para Athletics 2025: Kashafali Breaks 100m T12 Record, Defies Civil War and Genetic Disorder By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 20:27 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sep 29: Salum Ageze Kashafali lit up the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday with a record-breaking sprint that resonated far beyond sport. The Norwegian sprinter stormed to victory in the men's 100m T12, clocking 10.42 seconds, setting a new world record at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

It was the 30-year-old's third World Championship gold to go alongside his Tokyo Paralympic crown, underlining his status as one of the most dominant para-athletes of his era.

From Congo's Conflict to Refugee Camps

Kashafali's story, however, is not just about medals. Born in Congo, his family fled the civil war and sought refuge in Rwanda and Tanzania before settling in Norway in 2003. "Along with my parents and six siblings we first moved to Rwanda and then to Tanzania where we stayed for a year in a refugee camp and then Norway chose to take us in 2003, and I was 10 at the time," he recalled.

While Norway provided safety, the transition was far from smooth. "There was a lot of racism in the school. We got beaten up by our schoolmates. We were asked to leave the country. To them we didn't belong there," he said. Eventually, the family moved from Vadso to Bergen, where conditions improved.

Overcoming Stargardt's Disease

At 22, Kashafali faced another life-altering challenge when he was diagnosed with Stargardt's disease, a genetic disorder that robbed him of most of his eyesight. The diagnosis plunged him into despair, but he later channelled his energy into para-athletics, where he has since blazed a trail across global events.

Finding Home in India

Competing in India for the first time, Kashafali was visibly moved by the warmth he received. "There is a lot of positive vibes in India. People are friendly. It pretty much feels like home, I mean Congo. In Norway, people keep to themselves but in Congo, it's like India, people are friendly and willing to help each other," he said.

Impressed with the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kashafali added: "It's one of the best stadiums I have seen. Food here is also very good. Very flavourful. Delhi is a bit hot but overall, it's been a very pleasant experience."

Looking ahead, the sprinter revealed his desire to return to his roots: "I intend to go back to Congo in 2028 after the Los Angeles Paralympics."

Kashafali's story is not just about breaking records-it is about resilience, hope, and the human will to rise above life's toughest challenges.