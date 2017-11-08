PM Modi leads nation to hail Mary Kom as she bags gold at Asian Boxing Championships

Posted By:
PM Modi leads nation to hail Mary Kom as she bags gold at Asian Boxing Championships

New Delhi, Nov 8: Veteran boxer MC Mary Kom on Wednesday (November 8) clinched a gold in the 48kg category at the Asian Women's Boxing Championships in Vietnam.

The star female pugilist from India defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the final at Ho Chi Minh City.

Mary Kom clinches gold

It was the first international gold for Mary Kom, the five-time world champion and an Olympic bronze medallist, ever since she won a gold at 2014 Asian Games. This was her first medal in over a year.

Mary Kom prevailed in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to claim the gold medal.

With today's gold, she kept her excellent record at this event intact, having made the final in all of her six appearances with only one ending in a silver. Mary Kom's previous gold medals at this meet had come in 2003, 2005, 2010 and 2012.

"I am really happy the way this Championship has panned out. I would like to dedicate this victory to all those who have supported me even though the world had written me off. I would like to thank my coaching staff who worked hard with me over the last few months," said the 35-year-old Manipuri after the triumph.

In Hyang Mi, she found her most aggressive opponent so far in the tournament but she was up for the task. Unlike her previous bouts, in which the opening three minutes were invariably spent measuring up the rival, both the boxers were lunging at each other within seconds of the bell going off.

Mary Kom's historic feat elated every sports lover in the country and they took to their respective Twitter handles to congratulate the champion boxer.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including several politicians, to former cricketers, everyone took to Twitter to hail the achievements of Mary Kom.

Here's how she was congratulated on the social media:

Related Articles

Story first published: Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 17:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS