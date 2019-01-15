Fury a more likely Joshua opponent than Wilder - Hearn

Joshua has Wembley booked for an April 13 fight with an as yet unnamed opponent.

There has been much conjecture about a possible fight with Wilder but, for all the talking, a blockbuster bout to decide who becomes the undisputed champion appears a long way off.

Wilder fought to a thrilling draw with Fury and a rematch looks to be on the horizon, with Hearn revealing he has been frustrated by the lack of a response from the American's camp.

"Well, to say Deontay Wilder's camp has gone quiet, that's saying it lightly," Hearn told Sky Sports News. "Probably up to six unanswered emails now. In fact, I sent one a couple of days ago, saying I just want to check these haven't gone into your spam items.

"It is frustrating because you walk out there on the street 'When's he going to fight Deontay Wilder?' It's like, whenever they want it, but sometimes the public want to believe a fighter on Instagram all day.

"If they wanted the fight, they would talk to me. They're not even talking to us. We've made offers, we've made percentage splits. Everything we can do, to try and make that fight.

"I think right now, there's more chance of fighting Tyson Fury. There's a man that knows he can have this fight, if he wants it. I've spoken to him. He knows if he wants to fight Joshua, it can happen April 13.

"There's Dillian Whyte, there's Jarrell Miller, but Joshua is back from holiday, he's started training now, he wants to know. We've probably got 10 days to two weeks before we officially have to pull the trigger."

Fury, meanwhile, indicated he would like to fight again on British soil before renewing acquaintances with Wilder for a repeat of their Los Angeles thriller.

"I'd like a homecoming fight in April, maybe in Manchester or somewhere in the UK and then I'd like to fight Wilder again but if not, then just Wilder. And if not Wilder, I'll just have the homecoming fight," he told BT Sport

"I'm hopefully going to get out in April again, hopefully I'll get the Wilder rematch. But if not then I'll be out in April anyway, I'm just going to keep busy. I'm enjoying myself, I'm 30 years old.

"I think I've got another 10 years left in this game as long as I look after myself and I seem to be doing a decent job at that now.

"I want a rematch with Wilder, if it happens or not it's down to them. If they want the fight, they want it, if they don't want it, no problem to me. They're the ones who have to redeem themselves, not me.

"Hopefully I get a fight with Deontay Wilder in America, in England I'm not really bothered where it is. If it's in Australia or Antarctica it wouldn't be a problem for me, wherever the fight is we'll go."