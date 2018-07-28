Galaxy of stars to tee-off at Louis Philippe Celebrity Pro-Am

Louis Philippe Cup to tee-off in Bengaluru from July 31



A total of 10 celebrities have so far confirmed participation. Apart from the names above, the LP Cup Pro-Am will also feature the likes of sports commentator Charu Sharma and former India cricketers Syed Kirmani, Murali Karthik, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatpathy Raju and Sujith Somasundar.

Looking forward to the Louis Philippe Celebrity Pro-Am, South African legend Shaun Pollock commented, “I have been an avid golfer even during my playing days and look forward to teeing off at the Louis Philippe Celebrity Pro-Am in India. Even more exciting to me is that I will be meeting old friends like Kapil and Mahela and it will great catching up with them. Golf has helped me stay competitive even after my cricket days and the other plus is to be able to travel around the world and play in courses like the Prestige, which I have heard only good things about.”

Indian cricketing great Kapil Dev, a regular on the corporate golf circuit, said, “It is fantastic that a wonderful course like the Prestige is getting to hold an event of this stature and I am very happy for the Louis Philippe Cup to have come this far. I congratulate the organisers for their vision and events such as these will only help grow the game further in this country. I am excited to tee-off alongside the likes of Shaun Pollock and Mahela as well as my former mates like Kirmani. It is going to be an exciting pro-am and I am eager to do well.”

The Louis Philippe Cup this year is in its inaugural edition as a co-sanctioned Asian Development Tour (ADT) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) USD 75000-tour event. The main event from July-31 to August 3, will see 132 golfers, including 60 foreign golfers from 20 different countries tee-off at the Prestige Golfshire. Seasoned Asian Tour Pro Rahil Gangjee will lead the Indian charge while senior Australian golfer and three-time winner on the Asian Tour, Marcus Both will be among the leading foreign golfers vying for the champions tag.