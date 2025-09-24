From Football to Hockey to Pickleball: How Gallant Sports Is Championing India's Sporting Growth

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is 'the Best Man for that job' - India star gets backing from Team Management

India’s sporting ambitions are growing bigger than ever. With the country nurturing dreams of hosting the 2036 Olympics and simultaneously pushing to improve its performances on the global stage, the spotlight is firmly on sports infrastructure.

Beyond medals and tournaments, the real foundation lies in the quality of facilities available to athletes, from grassroots to elite levels. This is where private players like Gallant Sports have emerged as game changers, bridging critical gaps and delivering world-class certified arenas across the country.

At the forefront of this transformation is Ajay Gulati, Director of Gallant Sports. Under his leadership, the company has been instrumental in bringing FIH-certified hockey turfs to Haryana’s rural belts, FIFA-standard football pitches to India’s cities, and introducing niche sports infrastructure like pickleball courts.

What makes this revolution even more impactful is that it’s not limited to metropolitan hubs, smaller towns and tier-2 cities are now fueling the turf revolution, redefining India’s sporting culture from the ground up.

In an exclusive conversation with myKhel, Ajay Gulati sheds light on India’s evolving sports infrastructure ecosystem. From the challenges of climate and maintenance to the promise of certified surfaces and the vision for India’s Olympic future, his insights underline both the opportunities and responsibilities in building a sporting nation. Here are the key excerpts from the interview:

Q: Gallant Sports recently completed a landmark FIH-certified AstroTurf project in Baijalpur, Haryana. What does this mean for grassroots hockey?

Ajay Gulati: Hockey is Haryana’s lifeline, and yet, many players still struggle to access world-class facilities. The Baijalpur turf is special because it’s in the heart of rural Haryana, where hockey talent is raw and abundant. By providing an FIH-certified surface, we’re ensuring that youngsters train and compete on the same quality as international athletes. It’s about creating a bridge from mud grounds to professional play.

Q: From a business perspective, how do you see India’s sports infrastructure evolving?

Ajay Gulati: The sector is booming. Schools, universities, and even private investors are waking up to the potential of sports facilities. At Gallant, we’ve seen demand rise sharply for certified football turfs, athletics tracks, indoor arenas, and even niche sports like pickleball. It’s no longer limited to metros, even smaller cities i.e. the so called tier 2 and 3 cities, are driving this growth. It’s both a business opportunity and a service to India’s sporting culture.

Q: India has ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympics. What gaps must be addressed in infrastructure?

Ajay Gulati: The ambition is realistic, but infrastructure is the backbone. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities still lack modern facilities. We need certified athletics tracks, standard hockey turfs, proper football stadiums, and sustainable indoor spaces. Importantly, we must focus on maintenance - it’s not just about building but about ensuring longevity. If we fix this, India will not just host but also perform better on the global stage.

Q: How important are certified surfaces like FIFA-standard football pitches or Mondo athletic tracks?

Ajay Gulati: Extremely important. Athletes deserve safe, reliable, and globally accepted surfaces. A certified pitch reduces injuries, improves performance, and prepares athletes for international competition. For athletics, a Mondo surface is a game-changer. For football, a FIFA-certified turf helps players adapt to world-class conditions. Without this, we’ll always lag in talent development.

Q: We’re seeing a boom in recreational sports. How are smaller cities fueling the turf revolution?

Ajay Gulati: This is the most exciting part. Earlier, we only saw turf football grounds in Gurgugram or Mumbai. Now, you see them in Kanpur, Patna, Raigad, and even Srinagar. Families, schools, and local entrepreneurs are investing. Pickleball courts, futsal grounds, and multi-sport arenas are becoming weekend destinations. This cultural shift is what will sustain India’s sports economy.

Q: What challenges do you face when building infrastructure in India’s diverse climate zones?

Ajay Gulati: Climate and maintenance are our biggest challenges. A turf that works in Kerala’s humidity may not survive in Rajasthan’s heat. That’s where technology, research, and certified materials come in. Gallant ensures every project is tailored to its environment, but we also stress the need for proper upkeep. Facilities must be maintained to avoid becoming “white elephants.”

Q: Looking ahead, where do you see India’s sports infrastructure in the next decade?

Ajay Gulati: I see India as a global hub for sports infrastructure. With the government, private players, and corporates all investing, the future is bright. Our vision is that no child - whether in Delhi or a small village in Haryana - should be denied a world-class facility. If we stay on this path, India will not only build for the 2036 Olympics but also nurture generations of athletes who can compete and win globally.

Ajay Gulati’s vision reflects the dual nature of India’s sports infrastructure journey: it’s both a business revolution and a grassroots necessity. From AstroTurfs in rural Haryana to FIFA-standard pitches in urban hubs, Gallant Sports is ensuring that India’s sporting dreams are built on solid ground, quite literally.