Gastelum to fight Adesanya for interim belt at UFC 236, says report

By
Gastelum vs Adesanya set for UFC 236?
Bengaluru, February 20: The UFC has booked an interim title fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya for UFC 236, according a report from ESPN.

As the current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is yet to recover from an abdominal hernia, the promotion has planned for an interim title fight for the pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13.

Gastelum was scheduled to meet Whittaker for the 185-pound title in the main event at UFC 234 on February 10 in Melbourne, Australia. However, the bout was canceled just hours before the event after Whittaker pulled out due to an abdominal hernia and underwent emergency surgery the same day.

In the same event earlier this month, Adesnaya's fight with Anderson Silva was elevated as the main event. The Style Bender won that bout to jump up in the que for a middleweight title shot. So, booking Gastelum against Adensaya for a interim belt will be a straight forward choice for UFC president Dana White.

The 29-year-old Nigerian has surged rapidly since making his UFC debut at UFC 221 in February of 2018 against Rob Wilkinson. He has won all five of his bouts in the promotion and is 16-0 in his professional MMA career.

Gastelum, who was denied his chance at the UFC 234, will come into the bout having captured his last two bouts, a split decision victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 224 and a KO win over former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in November 2017.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 13, but the location of the card which has not been announced by the UFC yet will be disclosed along with more official info soon.

    Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
