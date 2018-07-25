English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Tour de France: Thomas extends leads as Quintana wins and Froome fades after Stage 17

Written By: OPTA
Quintana of Movistar is overjoyed after winning Stage 17 of Tour de France
Quintana of Movistar is overjoyed after winning Stage 17 of Tour de France

Paris, July 25: Geraint Thomas took a giant stride towards claiming his first Grand Tour title and Chris Froome's reign as Tour de France champion all-but ended on a brutal stage 17 won by Nairo Quintana.

A gruelling 65-kilometre ride from Bagneres-de-Luchon was expected to be pivotal in the general classification battle and Thomas passed another major test with a brilliant climb, increasing his lead to one minute, 59 seconds.

Stage 16 recap

Thomas burst away from Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin at the end of a punishing final ascent of the Col de Portet to finish third behind Quintana and Dan Martin in Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Dumoulin moved above Froome into second place in the GC after the four-time champion was dropped on the last of three lung-bursting climbs in the Pyrenees on Wednesday.

While Froome faded late in the day, the indefatigable Thomas strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey and is the red-hot favourite to be on the top step of the podium in Paris on Sunday.

Froome trails his Team Sky team-mate by two minutes and 31 seconds, leaving his chances of claiming a record-equalling fifth Tour title looking slim at best, while Romain Bardet dropped to eight in the GC standings after feeling the effects of a punishing day.

Quintana had no such trouble despite two early stops due to mechanical issues, producing a brilliant long-range attack to secure a first Tour stage win since 2013 at the highest point of this year's race.

Astana's Tanel Kangert moved clear following a grid start in Bagneres-de-Luchon and was only caught by Rafał Majka and Quintana 8.5km from the finish.

Movistar's Quintana went solo with 6.4km to go and never looked back, winning by 28 seconds from Martin as the GC battle unfolded behind them on the last 16km ascent.

SAGAN CRASHES, ALAPHILIPPE HITS THE HEIGHTS AGAIN

Peter Sagan, already mathematically assured of a record-equalling sixth green jersey, finished within the time limit after suffering a crash 38km into the stage and will undergo medical examinations.

The sprint king crossed the line over 26 minutes after Quintana with a torn jersey before limping off looking in pain.

King of the Mountains leader Julian Alaphilippe had another fruitful day, chasing Kangert up the first climb of the Category 1 Montee de Peyragudes to add eight points to his tally.

The Quick-Step Floors rider surged up the Col de Val Louron-Azet to claim another 10 points in the polka dot jersey and now leads Warren Barguil by 73.

STAGE 17 RESULT

1. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) 02:21.27 2. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) +0.28 3. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +0.47 4. Primoz Roglic (Lotto NL-Jumbo) +0.52 5. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) +0.52

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification 1. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) 62:49.47 2. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) +1.59 3. Chris Froome (Team Sky) +2.31

Points Classification 1. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 452 2. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) 170 3. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) 134

King of the Mountains 1. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) 140 2. Warren Barguil (Team Fortuneo-Samsic) 73 3. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) 54

UP NEXT…

A 171km flat stage 18 from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau, with a bunch sprint expected on a descending finale.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 23:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue