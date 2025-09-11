IND vs UAE: United Arab Emirates Better Own Record, Notch Up 2nd Lowest Score In Asia Cup History

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE?

More sports Germany Triumphs Over Slovenia In EuroBasket Quarter-Finals To Secure Semi-Final Spot Germany overcame Slovenia in a thrilling EuroBasket quarter-final, winning 99-91. Luka Doncic shone for Slovenia with 39 points, but Germany's balanced attack led them to victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Germany secured a spot in the EuroBasket semi-finals by defeating Slovenia 99-91. Despite Luka Doncic's impressive 39 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, Slovenia couldn't overcome Germany's resilience. Franz Wagner led Germany with 23 points, while Dennis Schroder added 20. Daniel Theis contributed significantly with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Germany will face Finland next.

Finland made history by reaching the EuroBasket semi-finals for the first time after defeating Georgia 93-79. Mikael Jantunen was instrumental with 19 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 17. Finland's strong first-quarter performance created a lead that Georgia couldn't recover from. Miro Little's crucial three-pointer helped maintain Finland's momentum.

Slovenia led at halftime with a score of 51-45 but couldn't maintain their advantage against Germany's determined play. The world champions demonstrated their strength by holding onto their lead when it mattered most. This victory came after witnessing early exits from other strong teams like Spain, Serbia, and France.

Slovenia faced disappointment as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive EuroBasket tournament. Meanwhile, Finland celebrated their unprecedented success in reaching the semi-finals. Their late first-quarter surge against Georgia set the tone for their victory.

Germany's triumph over Slovenia was hard-fought, requiring them to dig deep to secure their place in the final four. They now prepare to face Finland on Friday, who are experiencing a dream run in this tournament. Both teams will be eager to continue their successful campaigns as they vie for a place in the final.