Germany Clinches EuroBasket Title After Dramatic Win Over Turkiye, Ending 32-Year Wait
Published: Monday, September 15, 2025

Germany clinched their second EuroBasket title with a thrilling 88-83 victory over Turkiye. The win was secured by Dennis Schroder's crucial free throws in the final moments. Alex Mumbru's team had an impressive run, winning eight consecutive games leading up to the final at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga. This triumph mirrored their success from 1993.

Isaac Bonga led Germany with 20 points, while Franz Wagner contributed 18 points. Schroder added 16 points, including the last six, and provided 12 assists. Alperen Sengun of Turkiye scored a game-high 28 points but missed a critical three-pointer that could have tied the game. Turkiye has now lost two EuroBasket finals, sharing this record with Serbia as nations yet to claim the title.

In the battle for third place, Greece edged out Finland with a close 92-89 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo was instrumental for Greece, scoring 30 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen stood out for Finland with his contribution of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Greece managed to recover after their semi-final defeat against Turkiye.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Reflections

Reflecting on the achievement, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed immense pride: "We did it! This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I've ever accomplished as an athlete. I know I've won an NBA championship, but there's no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live for this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life."

Germany's victory marks a significant milestone in their basketball history, reinforcing their status as a formidable force in European basketball. Meanwhile, Turkiye continues to seek their first championship despite reaching the finals twice.