Germany Secures EuroBasket Final Spot Against Turkiye After Defeating Finland

Germany advances to the EuroBasket final by defeating Finland 98-86. They will compete against Turkiye, who overcame Greece in their semi-final match.

By

Dennis Schroder was instrumental in Germany's 98-86 victory over Finland, securing a spot in the EuroBasket final. The Sacramento Kings guard tallied 26 points, hitting four out of nine three-pointers and making all ten free throws. He also contributed 12 assists, helping Germany advance to the championship game.

Germany gained momentum after a close first quarter, where they led by just four points. They widened the gap with a 31-21 second-quarter performance. Franz Wagner played a significant role, scoring 22 points and grabbing five rebounds to extend Germany's lead.

Germany to Meet Turkiye in EuroBasket Final

Olivier Nkamhoua provided Finland with a strong bench performance, scoring 21 points on six of eight shooting. Despite Lauri Markkanen's efforts, contributing 16 points and eight rebounds, Finland couldn't overcome Germany's advantage.

Turkiye will face Germany in the final after defeating Greece 94-68. Ercan Osmani was pivotal for Turkiye, scoring 28 points by hitting six of eight three-point attempts without taking any free throws.

Turkiye dominated Greece throughout the game, leading 49-31 at halftime. Cedi Osman added 17 points while Alperen Sengun scored 15 points and contributed significantly with 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The Upcoming Showdown

Both Germany and Turkiye were undefeated in their group stages with a perfect 5-0 record. They are set to clash in the final on Sunday in Riga, Latvia. Meanwhile, Greece and Finland will compete for third place.

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed a double-double for Greece with 12 points and 12 rebounds but struggled defensively as Turkiye secured their win comfortably.

Story first published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 4:43 [IST]
