Ghosal's campaign in British Open ends

Ghosal, the Indian No.1 had staged a fighting comeback win qualifier Greg Lobban in the opening round.

But, Rosner proved a tough nut to crack for Ghosal in the Professional Squash Asociation (PSA) sanctioned World Series tournament.

Rosner started strongly and did not show signs of slowing down as he put everything out of Ghosal at the University of Hull Fitness and Sports Centre.

The 30-year-old from Paderborn completed a dominant in just 31 minutes and he will line up against defending champion Gregory Gaultier in the quarterfinal.

"It's never easy against him," said Rosner, who had celebrated a maiden PSA World Series title in January when he won the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions.

"He's such a difficult opponent, he likes to hold the ball and flick the ball as well - he's always dangerous and you have to be on your toes all of the time. I managed to stay focused throughout the match and I think it made the difference in the end.

"It's been an awesome season, winning in New York gave me a confidence boost. I feel very comfortable on court and I feel like I am enjoying my squash at the moment much more than in the previous months. I think that's a big part of my improvement the last few months and I'm just trying to enjoy it and play as well as I can," Rosner added.

Meanwhile, world No.10 Paul Coll became the first male New Zealander in a quarter of a century to reach the quarterfinals of the British Open after he upset former world champion Karim Abdel Gawad 3-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5.

Coll's reward is a quarterfinal meeting with world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy, who was forced to come back from two games down to win for a second day in a row.

The two-time British Open champion overturned a 0-1 deficit against Peru's Diego Elias to earn his place in round two and he was on the brink of a shock exit once again as he conceded the first two games against French qualifier Gregoire Marche.

But El Shorbagy fought back once more as Marche caved in to the pressure his Egyptian opponent was exerting on him and he took an 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 triumph to book his place in the last eight.

"He played so well the first two games," said El Shorbagy.

(With inputs from PSA0