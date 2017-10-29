Ghosal stuns Selby to reach Qatar Classic squash second round

Bengaluru, Doha, October 29: India's Saurav Ghosal booked a place in the second round of the Qatar Classic for the first time in his career courtesy of an impressive 3-0 win over England's Daryl Selby.

Ghosal had failed to beat the top 20 ranked player on seven previous meetings on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour.

A third upset as @SauravGhosal reaches round two: Saurav Ghosal (Ind) 3-0 Daryl Selby (Eng) 11/4, 11/8, 11/2 (40m) pic.twitter.com/azKzBhqcb1 — Qatar Classic (@QCsquash) October 29, 2017

But at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Sunday (October 29), Ghosal changed the script.

After suffering from a dip in form through 2016 and falling as low as No.30 on the rankings Ghosal looked renewed on court in Doha, showing the qualities that took him into the top 15 just two years ago as he used his pace and movement to expose Selby and utilise his racquet skills to exploit every opportunity - securing an impressive win that sees him continue the fine form that has taken him deep into several events over the past two months.

"I had a good week last week in St George and had a decent start to the season in Macau too - so I'm just trying to enjoy my squash as much as I possibly can," said Ghosal.

"Of course we all want to win, we train to win and sometimes you get disappointed when it doesn't happen and you feel like the winning should be coming.

"But I'm happiest when I'm training. So I'm enjoying playing, and feeling privileged to be competing at great events such as this in Qatar. I'm trying to do the things I know I'm capable of - things which in the past I haven't executed as well as I should have.

"If I can enjoy it for the most part then I feel I can give a good account of myself," added Ghosal, who will take on Peru's Diego Elias in the second round on Monday (October 30).